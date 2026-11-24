After having been around computer games since the end of the 1970s, one might think that, to borrow a Who lyric, from Soho down to Brighton, you must have played them all. Games get flashier, have more depth, or longer stories, but substantially they fit into familiar categories. Then along comes [Mark Sidell] with a Western Electric telephone switchboard, and changes all that. We ain’t seen nothing like it, in any amusement hall.

The premise of this game is simple. In front of you is a real 1950s telephone switchboard, and you play the operator at a hotel. Your job is to route calls between guests, hotel-functions, and external lines. There are sixty characters on the line, and 120 scenes played out over the phone.

Behind the scenes is a PC with a multichannel sound card, and perhaps most importantly the switchboard hasn’t been modified. It’s a board with a history, having been used at the Southern California Edison office before being given to its former operator, and then donated to the Connections Museum. It’s thus really unusual in that it retains all of its internal hardware, something frequently removed in decommissioned boards to save weight. There’s a video below which shows it in action, and if you’re like us, we think you’d want to give it a go too.

We like this project for its novelty, its attention to detail, and above all, for its respect of the original hardware. Meanwhile, it’s not the first piece of venerable telephone hardware we’ve brought you.