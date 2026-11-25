Let’s say you want to control a whole bunch of stepper motors. You can use a multi-channel controller board, or whip something up with a microcontroller or two. Or, you could look at [Josh Rogan’s] design for a system of daisy chainable stepper motors that can all be controlled together.
The idea is simple enough—give each stepper motor a smart controller that can accept commands and also pass them on to other units in a daisy chain. It’s not unlike the idea behind addressable LED strings, but with stepper motors instead. [Josh] refers to it as the CANBUS Stepper project, and it’s designed for NEMA 17 steppers—putting everything necessary to drive one into a single compact board that sits on the back of the motor itself. It’s built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, and the TCM2209 stepper driver chip. It’s intended that one node will be hooked up over USB, Wi-Fi, Serial, or CAN, and the rest of the steppers in the chain get commands passed down from the first node as needed.
We’ve seen [Josh]’s work before, too—with his earlier development of USB-PD powered steppers. It’s well worth checking out if you’re into this sort of thing. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Daisy Chaining Stepper Motors”
One thing Ive been looking for a while is a closed loop stepper board like this that impliments cia402 CANopen. Would give a huge amount of intercompatability with existing controlls. Needing a seperate can stack for each model of motor like this holds me back from using them.
This looks like well built hardware though.
About 25 years ago a group of us made a 343 stepper motor project with zero microcontrollers.
https://hackaday.io/project/565-controlling-343-stepper-motors-from-linux
It consisted of seven chains of 8-bit serial-in parallel open collector out shift registers. Each serial chain was 224 bits long and ran 49 stepper motors.
Seven groups of 49 motors made 343
It’s still running in the lobby of The Artisan’s Asylum in Boston.
DMX for motors
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