Let’s say you want to control a whole bunch of stepper motors. You can use a multi-channel controller board, or whip something up with a microcontroller or two. Or, you could look at [Josh Rogan’s] design for a system of daisy chainable stepper motors that can all be controlled together.

The idea is simple enough—give each stepper motor a smart controller that can accept commands and also pass them on to other units in a daisy chain. It’s not unlike the idea behind addressable LED strings, but with stepper motors instead. [Josh] refers to it as the CANBUS Stepper project, and it’s designed for NEMA 17 steppers—putting everything necessary to drive one into a single compact board that sits on the back of the motor itself. It’s built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller, and the TCM2209 stepper driver chip. It’s intended that one node will be hooked up over USB, Wi-Fi, Serial, or CAN, and the rest of the steppers in the chain get commands passed down from the first node as needed.

We’ve seen [Josh]’s work before, too—with his earlier development of USB-PD powered steppers. It’s well worth checking out if you’re into this sort of thing. Video after the break.