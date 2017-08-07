Those with small garages might be familiar with the method of hanging a tennis ball from a ceiling to make sure they don’t hit the back wall with their car. If the car isn’t in the garage, though, the tennis ball dangling from a string tends to get in the way. To alleviate this problem, [asaucet] created a distance sensor that can tell him when his car is the perfect distance from the garage wall.
At the heart of the distance sensor is an HC-SR04 ultrasonic rangefinder and a PIC16F88 microcontroller. [asaucet] uses a set of four LEDs to alert the driver how close they are to the garage wall. [asaucet] also goes into great detail about how to use an LCD with this microcontroller for setting up the project, and the amount of detail should be enough to get anyone started on a similar project.
While this isn’t a new idea, the details that [asaucet] goes into in setting up the microcontroller, using the distance sensor, and using an LCD are definitely worth looking into. Even without this exact application in mind, you’re sure to find some helpful information on the project page.
22 thoughts on “Garage Distance Sensor Kicks Tennis Ball To Curb”
I first read about the tennis ball trick (I think it was a ping pong ball) on a book review. The author made the point that the ping pong ball was way cheaper and simpler than some electronic solution. Fifty years ago, it was just a few transistors. This is way more complicated.
Michael
Who wants a ping pong ball hanging in their garage. You will get annoyed with it in a few months after you bump into it and get tangled walking around. Ultrasound sensor can be put anywhere and the lights at a convenient spot.
Or you could adjust your mirrors and learn the size of your vehicle so you aren’t a hazard when you have to maneuver in a tight area outside your garage.
But that doesn’t involve a breadboard. Fun project, but it enforces bad habits.
Or you could hang a down angled mirror midway on the back wall so you clearly can see how far your rear bumper is from scratching.
[Name-calling edited out. Keep it civil, folks.]
There are many reasons why even someone who can maneuver fine would find an aid useful. My garage is big enough for the vehicles, but I’d like to leave as much space in front as possible in order to leave space to walk across the front of the garage to access the side door. Would also like to ensure the garage door doesn’t hit the bumper or trailer hitch. Try adjusting your mirrors so you can see the top of the garage door and the trailer hitch that you couldn’t possibly see from your mirrors no matter how much you adjust them.
Also other people may be using my cars and have to park them in the garage. I use tennis balls – it makes things easier for me and them. Have thought about a distance sensor, or small blocks on the ground or other solutions, but so far the hanging tennis balls haven’t annoyed me enough to do anything different.
HAH, encouraging people to finish learning a skill that will serve them well is arrogance.
In the garage I’m using there is a mark on the side wall – my girlfriends father scratched his side mirror on that wall.
Nowadays, I just line up my side mirrors to the mark, and voila – perfect position every time :D
So yeah, just adjust your mirrors :D
stuff on a string or distance sensors only tell you to stop…
In my garage, I have a physical stop made out of a metal wedge that actually prevents me from driving into the pile of junk in the back of the garage :D
A VERY simple solution to the “ball in the way when no car in the garage” was implemented by my dad. Simply hang a pulley from the ceiling or rafters, run the string/rope through the pull and connect to the door. When the door goes down it pulls the ball up. When the door goes up the ball comes down. For when the door is up and no car, put a cleat on the door and wrap the rope to raise the ball.
I was thinking of something like this. Another idea is to have a padded board near the ground but within sideview mirror view and when the bumper hits the board, you’ll see the board move and then you can stop. Of course, it could be a hassle if the board is in the way of walking around the car.
https://www.mysensors.org/build/parking is way cooler 😀
I tried doing this very same project several years back, but was unsuccessful. The issue I encountered was that the aerodynamic body design of my vehicle acted like a form of stealth. This is because the angles on my vehicle caused the ultrasonic range finder to have unreliable at best results since the sound waves bounced around my garage after hitting the windshield before getting back a reading. As result the distance readings were all over the place as I approached.
I am curious to find out if there was any heuristics or fuzzy logic used in this project to help correct for these issues.
Was wondering about this too. Our car’s windshield is ridiculously slopey. Wonder if you need to aim at the grill?
Just an idea : A laser pointer mounted anywhere and positioned to fire a spot on to your dashboard when the car is at the right position. A microcontroller could be set to drive the laser for the few minutes you need it after opening the garage door.
similarly, two pointers inside your car. when they converge to a single dot, you’re at your fixed distance. Like the old altitude systems for bombers once used. When I once parked in a garage, I used the pattern my taillights threw-when they were almost in focus, it was time to stop. If the lines and marks were easily seen, was way too close
Here’s an old but effective idea out of WW2: In the war, Brits would drop bombs in the water to blow up dams. To know the right altitude, 2 spotlights shone down onto the water. When the spots meet, hold it right there until time to drop the backspin bomb.
All you’d need to back the car into the garage perfect would be 2 flashlights in the back windows and a switch at the cockpit. When the spots meet, you’ll be at the right distance, though after a few experiments. 2 laser pointers would make it about PERFECT. Draw a vertical line on the wall and you could set up something to dock your car to – like the charger for an electric car.
My vehicle beeps to let me know how close I am with the rear bumper.
Never mind that new fangled technology.
I’d rather solve a millenial problem using 1960s lasers and WWII aiming techniques. :-)
Why not a laser? Pull up until you see the laser dot on the hood. An optical tennis ball.