When making a toy excavator arm, or any robotic arm, the typical approach is to put motors at the joints, or if there isn’t room, to put the motors somewhere else and transfer the force using fishing line and pulleys. [Navin Khambhala] chose instead to do it more like the real excavators, with hydraulics using syringes. And we have to admit, the result it pretty elegant in its simplicity.
The syringes do the job of single-acting hydraulic actuators, one at the motor and the other where the force is needed. In between them, what appears to be clear vinyl tubes carry the fluid between syringes. 12 volt DC motors with bolts on them move nuts attached to the syringe pistons to push and pull the pistons. It is so simple that no further explanation is needed, though like most apparently simple things, we’re sure a lot of effort went into making it that way. The video below shows the finished product, as well as walks through the making of it.
And as for other methods of transferring force, for the ‘fishing line’ one, see or own [Joshua Vasquez]’s detailed articles on making working tentacles. For putting the motors at the joints the Pixar style lamp is always a fun one.
16 thoughts on “Super Simple Hydraulics Using Syringes”
Four years ago :) .. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfhki3RkJv0
Fucking perfect ! Really nice job & video.
This Videos Is awesome. Now if I can apply the scientific method to it this would make a perfect science fair project for my kids explaining hydraulics that would surely win.
Wow, this was really well made.
Holy crap that is amazing
Love the home made scroll saw!! Did you see that at around the 0:30 mark??
yes I noticed it, wonderful to see. Perhaps not so accurate, but it worked, it sure did.
Watch the other videos. Where he makes the home made scroll saw. Using a home made drill.
I love it! This just proves that you do not need high end equipment or expensive parts to make something really nice.
A project well done.
PS: syringes and a cheap gearpump pumping mineral oil (instead of water) can do wonders and really demonstrates the wonder of hydraulics. When the inlet of the pump is connected to a syringe (reservoir) of the same size, the pump could never transfer too much oil and therefore prevents the syringe at the receiving end from popping. When the syringe close to the pump is directly connected to a slide potentiometer it can even be made to act like a servo. But that would all make the project much more complicated, though much more suited for automation (computer control). Ahhh… these are the projects.
I mention this because I did some experiments with capacitive sensing, to replace the potentiometer by to simple strips of coppertape on the outside of the reservoir syringe, though to get enough sensitivity oil is not very usefull as a dielectric and water is to be preferred. However water is too thin and “leaks” through the gears of the pump, so large forces are difficult to maintain without the motor slowly pumping to compensate for the leakage (to maintain position). After seeing this video, this old abandoned project is remembered again and should perhaps be revived soon.
I was trying to make capacitive sensing with 3d-printed linear actuators, but it seems capacitance would be too low to properly measure position, someone touching actuator would have too much influence on it. Maybe a strip of “conductive” filament and wiper would be better? Those have pretty high resistivity (more like “resistor” filament than “conductive” filament) so would not use too much power.
My daughter has a Tinkercrate where the main project is to build a arm/claw using syringes. She liked that a lot. We took it to a hackerspace located downtown and put it together there. When she was done she went outside and was showing it off to anyone who walked by on the sidewalk. I think she was 4 or 5 at the time, it was a while ago. She was giving them lessons in hydraulics!
The tinkercrate used cardboard pieces with round prong fasteners for the joints. The cardboard eventually gets droopy. I meant to cut her a bunch of new pieces out of acrylic on a laser cutter but never got around to it.
Man that’s cool. Would adding a battery and ESP8266 for remote control be against the spirit of the build?
Shame more designs don’t using hydraulics considering it’s simplicity.
Holy crap that was awesome. I’m amazed at his thought process and simplicity in design. Little things like the JB Weld (?) around the ends to hold the nuts – so simple yet so awesome! Very nicely done!
Love the way the motors drive the syringe pistons… brilliantly simple
There’s nothing these youtubers can’t build using glue and icecream sticks