Spoiler Alert! Repairing A Race Car Can Get Complicated, Fast.

[Big Fish Motorsports] has a vehicle with an adjustable rear spoiler system that broke in the lead up to a big race. The original builder had since gone AWOL so the considerable talents of [Quinn Dunki] were brought to bear in getting it working again.
Cracking open the black control box of mystery revealed an Arduino, a ProtoShield and the first major road block: the Arduino remained stubbornly incommunicado despite several different methods of trying to read the source code. Turns out the Arduino’s ATMega324 was configured to be unreadable or simply fried, but an ATMega128 [Quinn] had proved to be a capable replacement. However, without knowing how the ten relays for this spoiler system were configured — and the race day deadline looming ever larger — [Quinn] opted to scrap the original and hack together something of her own design with what she had on hand.
After a mock-up of some fresh code and testing it without problems, getting stable power to the Arduino was the next major hurdle. Since the car doesn’t provide a nice stable supply — with numerous unpredictable disruptions besides — a 7809 voltage regulator did the trick in protecting the Arduino. But what about the electric motors for the spoiler? Well, a 2N3904 NPN transistor worked in theory — until it blew and was replaced with one of the beefy 160V, 15A transistors that were salvaged from the original circuit. A trio of commonly available — anticipating any race-day breakdowns — SPDT automotive relays drive the spoiler motors and a ‘flywheel’ LED, carefully placed, handles surges once the motors shut off.
So, the spoiler rests in the down configuration and can be raised at the push of a button when the driver feels it’s needed, but what about when braking? Well, [Quinn] was able to piggyback a signal off the brake lights to automatically raise the spoiler whenever the bake is engaged. Awesome!
So after stripping the original ProtoShield to recycle it for her new circuit and putting it all together, it worked! Cleaning and closing up the original project box so it would actually protect the electronics this time around, along with proper documentation and automotive diagrams, and this system was ready to be shipped back just in time for the car to be taken off the road due to extenuating circumstances.
Hacking race cars can improve performance — such as we have here — or bring fans closer to the action, but one of our favourite was when we featured a race car that was actually an amphibious race helicopter.
8 thoughts on “Spoiler Alert! Repairing A Race Car Can Get Complicated, Fast.”
It astounds me that anyone thinks an Arduino and a shield is in any way suitable for something as safety critical as this. I’m assuming AWOL means fired for being an idiot.
Did you see the car? I don’t think they’re going to be on the bleeding edge where the loss of tllt function of their active downforce rear spoiler is going to cause a wreck. It’s not like its a brake system component.
Well, the end result is also an Arduino with a shield. Also, Arduino boards aren’t as bad so as to not work well with things like these – it’s just a matter of who’s assembling&coding everything.
At the end of the day, it’s just a microcontroller. The hardware is no less safe than the tens that are already in the car.
Did you follow the link? Don’t think this was a high budget build by any means. The spoiler actuator appears to be an old power window regulator of some sort.
Thinking this is more of a 24 hours of lemons type racing outfit.
I bet for such races you need to squeeze as much as possible
This is an good example of knowing both the practical limitations and the power of ‘good enough’ . And before all else start quoting ISO10605,7637-x,CISPR12, CISPR25, and the automotive ‘functional’ safety crap, this is not a road vehicle. This is a one-time hack for a singular use instance. This is hacker engineering.
Favorite Quinn Dunki quote:
“I think hacking is more than a hobby—it’s kind of a way of life. It’s about shaping your environment to be what you think it should be. It’s about saving things from landfills and giving new life to forgotten or underappreciated artifacts. It’s part creativity, part environmentalism, part self-reliance, and all good times.
It’s fun to talk about stuff you’re doing, but most of my flights of fancy are so obscure or odd that only a select few would find them interesting. The power of the Internet is that it connects all of us oddballs to each other…”
James, I think you have just taken out the best article title for the year.