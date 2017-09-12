You’ve surely seen the TS-100 soldering iron. It has an OLED display, an ARM processor, and will run with an external battery pack. They are not too pricey, but at $80 or so they aren’t exactly an impulse buy, either. [Drone Camps RC] used one in the field and decided to try a Hakko FX-901 instead. He did a video review that you can see below.
The FX-901 is about half the price of a TS-100. Granted, it doesn’t have a fancy display and you can’t hack it to play Tetris. However, it does take batteries (including rechargeable) without an external pack. The manufacturer claims up to two hours of use and that it will melt solder in 40 seconds. From the video, the iron actually melted solder in under 30 seconds. The two hours, by the way, is with rechargeables. Alkaline AA batteries should give about 70 minutes of operation.
In addition to showing the unit and doing a few tests, [Drone Camps RC] also shows several common soldering jobs with the iron. It seems to work very nicely. He also looks at some much less expensive alternatives, but all of them had some issue like not heating quickly enough.
If you really need temperature control and programmable profiles, this isn’t your iron. But most of us went decades without any sort of fancy stuff like that, anyway. If you really want to see what’s going on with the TS-100 though, we did a review. If you want to build your own, there’s always this ugly iron.
4 thoughts on “Hakko FX-901: Better than TS-100?”
I have one of these, it’s great. Really handy for working on the car or random things around the house, and plenty of power. It’s not going to rival a plug-in, you have to take your time, but for a lot of wiring and repair tasks it’s more than adequate.
I use Eneloops with mine, it doesn’t seem to have a problem at 1.2V.
Can anyone with experience comment on how the FX-901 compares to a SolderPro 50/70? As an electronics dabbler, that’s been my go-to for a while now and I love how quickly it heads and how compact it is. It does have some drawbacks though: the sparker in the cap won’t always light it very easily when the iron is cold, replacement tips seem to be most of the cost of the complete iron, and you have to be careful how you hold it and set it down, as the exhaust can melt or burn things on its own.
Really nice stuff. I’ve seen something like that a couple months ago, and miss it.
How many watts are the fx-901 and ts-100? Since I moved toward my own built 70w T12 iron I don’t want to go back. It is not carry-able though, but I don’t have much use for that :)
The fx-901 seems to do the job reasonable.