On today’s edition of ‘don’t try this at home,’ we’re transported to Russia to see [Igor Negoda]’s working jet bicycle.
This standard mountain bike comes equipped with a jet engine capable of 18kg of thrust, fixed to the frame under the seat with an adjustable bracket to change it’s angle as needed. A cell phone is zip-tied to the frame and acts as a speedometer — if it works, it’s not stupid — and an engine controller displays thrust, rpm and temperature. A LiPo battery is the engine’s power source with a separate, smaller battery for the electronics. The bike is virtually overgrown with wires and tubes that feed the engine, including an auxiliary fuel tank where a water bottle normally resides. Where’s the main fuel tank? In [Negoda]’s backpack, of course.
It certainly kicks up a mean dust cloud and makes a heck of a racket but the real question is: how fast does it go? From the looks of the smartphone, 72 km/h, 45 mph, or 18 rods to the hogshead.
At maximum thrust, [Negoda] and his bike — together weighing about 100kg — are able to achieve 72 km/h before the road ran out!
Much like when we featured the renegade backyard inventor Colin Furze’s turbo charger jet engine, we must emphasize great caution must be taken around jet engines. Especially those new-fangled 3D printed ones the kids are hacking together these days.
7 thoughts on “A Jet Engine On A Bike. What’s The Worst That Could Happen?”
Awesome! I would say I want one but I fear I’d wind up becoming roadkill because of it. ;)
Well, If it isn’t Colin Furze, it’s russian :D
What’s the worst?
The noise from the engine, of course.
18kg of thrust, I’m wondering how many watts that is through the pedals as thrust isn’t a normal power measurement for a cyclist.
18 kg of trust at 72 km/h is about (72 km/h * 1000 m/km / 1/60 h/m / 1/60 m/s * 18 kg * 9.81 N/kg) 3.5 KW.
SHUT UP!!!!!!!!
Now the nanny-law makers are going to ruin our fun… AGAIN!
Lets try and not translate thrust power into pedal power for our government law-making fun-breaking miserable old farts… Please ;-)
70 km/h on a bicycle without a helmet and with bare knees ..