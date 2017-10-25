FPGA Metastability Solutions

Gisselquist Technology recently posted a good blog article about metastability and common solutions. If you are trying to learn FPGAs, you’ll want to read it. If you know a lot about FPGAs already, you might still pick up some interesting tidbits in the post.

Don’t let the word metastability scare you. It is just a fancy way of saying that a flip flop can go crazy if the inputs are not stable for a certain amount of time before the clock edge and remain stable for a certain amount of time after the clock edge. These times are the setup and hold times, respectively.

Normally, your design tool will warn you about possible problems if you are using a single clock. However, any time your design generates a signal with one clock and then uses it somewhere with another clock, metastability is a possible problem. Even if you only have one clock, any inputs from the outside world that don’t reference your clock — or, perhaps, any clock at all — introduce the possibility of metastability.

What’s even worse is that a design can work most of the time and only hit a set up or hold violation occasionally. For example, an input connected to a push button might work nine times out of ten, but then on the tenth time, the button push just happens to sync with a clock edge. What will the flip flop do? It could adopt a level that is neither a zero or a one, or it could oscillate back and forth.

We’ll let you read about the solutions yourself. However, if you want our take on it, we talked about metastability as part of a series about flip flops. You can also see the video below about real life occurrences. If you want to learn more basics about flip flops, you might want to start with the first post in that series.

