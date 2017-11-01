The first time I saw 3D modeling and 3D printing used practically was at a hack day event. We printed simple plastic struts to hold a couple of spring-loaded wires apart. Nothing revolutionary as far as parts go but it was the moment I realized the value of a printer.
Since then, I have used OpenSCAD because that is what I saw the first time but the intuitiveness of other programs led me to develop the OpenVectorKB which allowed the ubiquitous vectors in OpenSCAD to be changed at will while keeping the parametric qualities of the program, and even leveraging them.
All three values in a vector, X, Y, and Z, are modified by twisting encoder knobs. The device acts as a keyboard to
- select the relevant value
- replace it with an updated value
- refresh the display
- move the cursor back to the starting point
There is no software to install and it runs off a Teensy-LC so reprogramming it for other programs is possible in any program where rotary encoders may be useful. Additional modes include a mouse, arrow keys, Audacity editing controls, and VLC time searching.
Here’s an article in favor of OpenSCAD and here’s one against it. This article does a good job of explaining OpenSCAD.
[Editor’s note: This is a Hackaday writer’s hack, hence the “I” in place of the usual “we”. We all love custom peripherals though, and a good number of us love OpenSCAD, so you could probably read it either way, but we don’t want to take credit for [Brian]’s work.]
4 thoughts on “Add Intuitiveness to OpenSCAD With Encoders”
Your openscad source on http://24hourengineer.com/2017/10/2017-10-29-su-vector-editing-keyboard.html is a dead link.
yeah, only thing that interested me, how he interfaced with OpenScad, but link is dead.
He’s just using the Teensy to emulate a keyboard for all of these and sending keystrokes to control the program using it’s normal bindings. The Teensy can emulate a keyboard, mouse, usb-midi, or usb-serial device pretty much out of the box.
The value of OpenSCAD for making quick parts is really high.
The shift linkage bushings in my car failed this last week. They were not available separately so it would have cost me $180 for a new linkage. I had the new bushings modeled in OpenSCAD in about 5 minutes, printed them in TPU in 20, and had them installed in another 5.