Testing DC supplies can be done in many ways, from connecting an actual load like a motor, to using a dummy load in the manner of a big resistor. [Jasper Sikken] is opening up his smart tester for everyone. He is even putting it on Tindie! Normally a supply like a battery or a generator would be given multiple tests with different loads and periodic readings. Believe us, this can be tedious. [Jasper Sikken]’s simulated load takes away the tedium and guesswork by allowing the test parameters to be adjusted and recorded over a serial interface. Of course, this can be automated.
In the video after the break, you can see an adjustment in the constant-current mode from 0mA to 1000mA. His supply, meter, and serial data all track to within one significant digit. If you are testing any kind of power generator, super-capacitor, or potato battery and want a data log, this might be your ticket.
We love testers, from a feature-rich LED tester to a lead (Pb) tester for potable water.
One thought on “Smart DC Tester Better than a Dummy Load”
Looks like a sick device! I wish my electronic loads had logging capabilities. Now lets just upgrade the fets so it can handle a few hundred watts
Nice to see people starting to switch over to the blue pill style ARM boards as well. That value is hard to beat. I’ve been meaning to go down this road with my own projects for a while now.