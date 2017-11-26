If a couple of generations of spy movies have taught us anything, it’s that secret agents get the best toys. And although it may not be as cool as a radar-equipped Aston Martin or a wire-flying rig for impossible vault heists, this DIY TEMPEST system lets you snoop on computers using secondary RF emissions.
If the term TEMPEST sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve covered it before. [Elliot Williams] gave an introduction to the many modalities that fall under the TEMPEST umbrella, the US National Security Agency’s catch-all codename for bridging air gaps by monitoring the unintended RF, light, or even audio emissions of computers. And more recently, [Brian Benchoff] discussed a TEMPEST hack that avoided the need for thousands of dollars of RF gear, reducing the rig down to an SDR dongle and a simple antenna. There’s even an app for that now: TempestSDR, a multiplatform Java app that lets you screen scrape a monitor based on its RF signature. Trouble is, getting the app running on Windows machines has been a challenge, but RTL-SDR.com reader [flatfishfly] solved some of the major problems and kindly shared the magic. The video below shows TempestSDR results; it’s clear that high-contrast images at easiest to snoop on, but it shows that a $20 dongle and some open-source software can bridge an air gap. Makes you wonder what’s possible with deeper pockets.
RF sniffing is only one of many ways to exfiltrate data from an air-gapped system. From power cords to security cameras, there seems to be no end to the ways to breach systems.
5 thoughts on “A TEMPEST in a Dongle”
Cool, but I would to say that the challenge is your computer which you are monitoring from have also an rf waves, how do you catch the all others rf but not yours, it can influence the results mostly when your target is not so far from you. I now also that it exists some covers which can stop the waves and make some perturbations on your results
A directional antenna would help a lot, for both ignoring the receiving computer and detecting the target.
Ez, a directional antenna just like the Russians used.
Well. There’s a reason for that super annoying use of light grey text on a white background that’s been growing like a cancer on the web and in software since Windows Vista inspired so many ignorant designers to think low contrast colors are “cool” instead of stupid.
Set your theme to all low contrast colors and not only is it very difficult for anyone over 40 (or anyone with any sort of color vision issues) to read, it’s impossible for cheap TEMPEST hacking to display.
To be fair adventurous makey geeks pretty clearly get the best toys, we are our own Q division; spies have to act all vanilla and carry deniable stuff.
As an example of cool stuff I present all of the pocket sized HAD projects the one in including TFA, rick one together on a Pi-0 and see what you end up recording.