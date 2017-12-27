One of the most important considerations when flying remote-controlled airplanes is weight. Especially if the airplane has a motor, this has a huge potential impact on weight. For this reason, [gzumwalt] embarked on his own self-imposed challenge to build an engine with the smallest weight and the lowest parts count possible, and came away with a 25-gram, 8-part engine.
The engine is based around a single piston and runs on compressed air. The reduced parts count is a result of using the propeller axle as a key component in the engine itself. There are flat surfaces on the engine end of the axle which allow it to act as a valve and control its own timing. [gzumwalt] notes that this particular engine was more of a thought experiment and might not actually produce enough thrust to run an airplane, but that it certainly will spark up some conversations among RC enthusiasts.
The build is also one of the first designs in what [gzumwalt] hopes will be a series of ever-improving engine designs. Perhaps he should join forces with this other air-powered design that we’ve just recently featured. Who else is working on air-powered planes? Who knew that this was a thing?
3 thoughts on “3D Printed Airplane Engine Runs on Air”
Thermoacoustic engine. It’s a very strange stirling variant that, in principle, requires only one moving part (the piston), and the tolerances are so generous that you can literally make it out of scraps and trash and it will probably run. I think someone got a [HaD] article put up about theirs a while back — it was made out of a test tube, some steel wool, and a few other bits and bobs and it worked quite nicely…
The only catch is, unlike other stirlings, thermoacoustic engines are not self-starting.
Definitely lighter than one made from mill or lathe.
Yes, this is interesting. Great inspiring article in an area of opportunity. Looking forward to improvements.
I was wondering if something like a Jet-X engine propellant can be used to power. Though this thought is more like using something that would gas off nitrogen slower in the explosive/combustion process. I was thinking this from an airbag design controlled and exhausted through the engine. This type systems would have to be metal printed though. I wonder if you could have a cartridge of primers since off the shelf and somehow load and fire for propulsion too.
With the air powered, I think using the air power rifles tanks can be an interesting way to save on fuel expense and be environmentally friendly.