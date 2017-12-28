34C3: Hacking into a CPU’s Microcode

Inside every modern CPU since the Intel Pentium
fdiv bug, assembly instructions aren’t a one-to-one mapping to what the CPU actually does. Inside the CPU, there is a decoder that turns assembly into even more primitive instructions that are fed into the CPU’s internal scheduler and pipeline. The code that drives the decoder is the CPU’s microcode, and it lives in ROM that’s normally inaccessible. But microcode patches have been deployed in the past to fix up CPU hardware bugs, so it’s certainly writeable. That’s practically an invitation, right? At least a group from the Ruhr University Bochum took it as such, and started hacking on the microcode in the AMD K8 and K10 processors.
The hurdles to playing around in the microcode are daunting. It turns assembly language into something, but the instruction set that the inner CPU, ALU, et al use was completely unknown. [Philip] walked us through their first line of attack, which was essentially guessing in the dark. First they mapped out where each x86 assembly codes went in microcode ROM. Using this information, and the ability to update the microcode, they could load and execute arbitrary microcode. They still didn’t know anything about the microcode, but they knew how to run it.
So they started uploading random microcode to see what it did. This random microcode crashed almost every time. The rest of the time, there was no difference between the input and output states. But then, after a week of running, a breakthrough: the microcode XOR’ed. From this, they found out the syntax of the command and began to discover more commands through trial and error. Quite late in the game, they went on to take the chip apart and read out the ROM contents with a microscope and OCR software, at least well enough to verify that some of the microcode operations were burned in ROM.
The result was 29 microcode operations including logic, arithmetic, load, and store commands — enough to start writing microcode code. The first microcode programs written helped with further discovery, naturally. But before long, they wrote microcode backdoors that triggered when a given calculation was performed, and stealthy trojans that exfiltrate data encrypted or “undetectably” through introducing faults programmatically into calculations. This means nearly undetectable malware that’s resident inside the CPU. (And you think the Intel Management Engine hacks made you paranoid!)
[Benjamin] then bravely stepped us through the browser-based attack live, first in a debugger where we could verify that their custom microcode was being triggered, and then outside of the debugger where suddenly
xcalc popped up. What launched the program? Calculating a particular number on a website from inside an unmodified browser.
He also demonstrated the introduction of a simple mathematical error into the microcode that made an encryption routine fail when another particular multiplication was done. While this may not sound like much, if you paid attention in the talk on revealing keys based on a single infrequent bit error, you’d see that this is essentially a few million times more powerful because the error occurs every time.
The team isn’t done with their microcode explorations, and there’s still a lot more of the command set left to discover. So take this as a proof of concept that nearly completely undetectable trojans could exist in the microcode that runs between the compiled code and the CPU on your machine. But, more playfully, it’s also an invitation to start exploring yourself. It’s not every day that an entirely new frontier in computer hacking is bust open.
“This means nearly undetectable malware that’s resident inside the CPU. (And you think the Intel Management Engine hacks made you paranoid!)”
Maybe history should have been economically different where FDIV didn’t cost money to fix.
I love how security is finally shifting towards the hardware side of things. Without safe hardware, nothing else can be safe, yet the subject seems to have been neglected for a long time.
Unfortunately, the prevailing ‘solution’ seems to be “vendors should just cryptographically lock out everything they haven’t signed; because we all know that vendors are trustworthy, competent, and dedicated to supporting their products long after they would rather have you buy replacements!”
Depending on how readily exploited the prior standard of “nothing; but aggressively undocumented” security is; the zOMG Trusted Everything approach might be some improvement; but it has some rather nasty downsides.
I said that years ago and everyone thought I was crazy.
I wonder if they’ll stumble upon a few hardware based spying microcode routines.
I remember designing a ttl cpu in my late teens that stored all the microcode in loops of shift registers and could update them on the fly. Significant speed increase as opposed to simply decoding instructions straight from eeprom.
Link is down ?
the 68000 had microcode, before the 286!
Complexity means insecurity, apparently.
Because you can hide a lot of rubbish in a complex system.
Yeah it is like discovering the all of the “junk” DNA in your cells is not actually random and really encodes complete separate lifeforms other than “human”.
Very interesting and informative and easy to understand. Me likey!
This is super interesting. This of course has a level of complexity that is reserved for nation-states and researchers. Honestly, I’m far more concerned about 0-day attacks that replace the firmware on SSDs because that can be used to compromise everything else without ever being detected.
can it still run doom (or quake, eg. non-GPU renderers) without popping up a bazillion xcalc instances ?