Meltdown Code Proves Concept

If you’ve read about Meltdown, you might have thought, “how likely is that to actually happen?” You can more easily judge for yourself by looking at the code available on GitHub. The Linux software is just proof of concept, but it both shows what could happen and — in a way — illustrates some of the difficulties in making this work. There are also two videos in the repository that show spying on password input and dumping physical memory.

The interesting thing is that there are a lot of things that will stop the demos from working. For example a slow CPU, a CPU without out-of-order execution, or an imprecise high-resolution timer. This is apparently especially problematic in virtual machines.

There are five tests, including one that just reads ordinary memory that you can read anyway. This is a test to show that the library is working. After that, another demo — which requires root — dumps out the kernel address space mapping, which is normally secret and changes on each boot. Although this requires root, the authors claim it is possible to do without root, it just takes longer.

Because of the nature of the hack, it is possible to not read data correctly every time. One of the demos measures the reliability of reading using the Meltdown method. The example shows a 99.93% success rate. There is also a pair of programs that stuffs a human-readable string into memory and then the second program finds it. Finally, a program that just dumps random memory finishes out the demos.

The real work is done in libkdump which is less than 500 lines of C code. Well — actually, it is a good bit of assembly embedded in the C file. There are a lot of things that will stop the code from working, but you can imagine that some of the code could be improved, too.

There’s definitely risk. On the other hand, it isn’t exactly a magic window into every computer, either. One nice thing about having this suite is you could use it to test mitigation strategies. It might not be perfect — you could do something to cause these programs to not work, but still leave a door open for some modified algorithm. However, it would be at least one data point.

We’ve been talking a lot about Meltdown in the Hackaday secret bunker. This may increase the value of our Raspberry Pi boxes. Or maybe we will find that crate of 486s we’ve been saving for just such an eventuality.