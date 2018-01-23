Black pipe furniture is all the rage now, and for good reason — it has a nice industrial aesthetic, it’s sturdy, and the threaded fittings make it a snap to put together. But if you’ve priced out the fittings lately, you know that it’s far from cheap, so being able to 3D-print your own black pipe fittings can make desks and tables a lot more affordable.
Cheapness comes at a price, of course, and [Vladimir Mariano] takes pains to point out that his desk is a light-duty piece that would likely not stand up to heavy use. But since the flange fittings used to connect the plywood top to the legs and as feet would cost about $64 all by themselves from the local home center, printing them made sense. Together with custom pieces to mount stretchers between the legs, the 3D-printed parts made for a decently sturdy base.
But the end product isn’t the main point of the video below. Thanks to the ability to browse the McMaster-Carr catalog from within Fusion 360, [Mariano] was able to seamlessly import the CAD model of a suitable iron flange and quickly modify it to his needs. The power of this feature is hard to overstate; you can literally browse through a catalog of engineered parts and print usable replicas instantly. Sure, it’s not made of metal, but it’s a huge boon to designers to be able to see how the final product would look, especially in the prototyping phase of a project.
Not familiar with McMaster-Carr? It’s an engineer’s online playground, and we covered the ins and outs of doing business with McMaster a while back.
7 thoughts on “3D Printed Desk Harnesses the Power of Fusion 360 and McMaster-Carr”
interesting, i didnt know that mcmaster carr was directly integrated into fusion 360. That being said, alot of those components have already been integrated into CAD software for a long time now. That definitly includes standardized piping and couplers and flanges, the flanges he pulled from mcmaster carr are ASME flanges that have been standardized for an incredibly long time
Mcmaster Carr has models and dxfs for pretty much all of their stuff. Easy to integrate into almost any program.
I’m surprised they haven’t made more headway in game development.
Hmmm…now that _is_ handy! Me thinks McMaster-Carr though will soon think better of providing CAD-CAM files for all those goodies now for free…if smart maybe they’ll monetize them via a small micro-payment though…
As a frequent Mcmaster Carr user, I’d be mad. I often buy parts from them because I can model that they will fit before spending anything.
I would not pay any money for files of a part I’m not even sure I want to use. That would make them no more convenient than any other part supplier, which are often cheaper.
This.
I think the number of people who would 3D print a replica of a McMaster part (it’s going to be weaker, in this case the strength is not needed, but that’s not always the case) are far less than the ones who, like yourself, order from McMaster because it’s damn easy to design things with their products.
Being an EE, I haven’t ordered anything from them myself, but the MechEs I work with are always ordering piles of stuff from them.
I wouldn’t count on it. A 3D printed part is almost never as good as the mass manufactured part. In this case the 3D printed pipe flange works just fine as a desk foot but it would never function as it’s intended purpose which is to hold two pipes together under pressure.
Most 3D Models of pipe fittings are already included with Autodesk Inventor anyway as these are all standardized.
McMaster Carr is no where near the cheapest place to get a product but they are hands down the most convenient and reliable and as long as they stay that way they will continue to capitalize on that.