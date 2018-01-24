This Home-Made PDA Is A Work Of Art

There was a time, back in the 1990s, when a PDA, or Personal Digital Assistant, was the height of mobile computing sophistication. These little hand-held touch-screen devices had no Internet connection, but had preloaded software to manage such things as your calendar and your contacts. [Brtnst] was introduced to PDAs through a Palm IIIc and fell in love with the idea, but became disillusioned with the Palm for its closed nature and lack of available software a couple of decades later.
His solution might have been to follow the herd and use a smartphone, but he went instead for the unconventional and produced his own PDA. And after a few prototypes, he’s come up with rather a well-executed take on the ’90s object of desire. Taking an ARM microcontroller board and a commodity resistive touchscreen, he’s clad them in a 3D-printed PDA case and produced his own software stack. He’s not prepared to release it just yet as he’s ashamed of some of its internal messiness, but lets hope that changes with time.
What this project shows is how it is now so much easier to make near commercial quality one-off projects from scratch. Accessible 3D printing has become so commonplace as to be mundane in our community, but it’s worth remembering just how much of a game-changer it has been.
To see the device in action, take a look at the video below the break.
When I was in elementary school, I had the idea to build a PDA using a microcontroller, but didn’t know enough about them to actually do it. That was when even a very basic PDA was a few hundred dollars. And multimedia PDAs were still largely a dream.
As for why the PDA seems to have gone away, it actually hasn’t. It merged with the cell phone to make smartphones, or expanded in size to become tablets.
Literally. I owned a Kyrocera 6035 (or similar).
There’s something to be said for a device that does one thing, and does it well. Without the disadvantages of a jack-of-all-trade with it’s size, and track-ability, not to mention security.
[Brtnst] is living the dream. Really takes me back. Resistive touch screen shows dedication to history!
What it also shows is how people create things that never get shared with others because they will only release it when it’s ‘finished’, while they will never reach that state due to setting too high goals for themselves. ;)
I have a massive box containing many old palm PDAs.
The software development for dragonball processors is quite fun and easy.
I want to make a PDA with a dragonball processor, but I can’t find them for sale anywhere online.
I like the case this project sets forth. It’s a shame palm PDAs have lost all of the developer resources.
Applied to houses, one would never get released to the market.