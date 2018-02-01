Three Wires = One Motor

Here’s a quick build to show off fundamentals of electric current to new makers — or a cool party trick that might earn you a buck. [Jay] from the [Plasma Channel] shows off how you can make a simple motor with only three pieces of enameled wire in under five minutes.

Start with a roll of 26-guage — or thicker — magnet wire, and a pair of scissors or knife. For the base, wrap fifteen to twenty turns of wire around any spherical object about one and a half inches in diameter, leaving a few inches extra on both ends. Wrap those ends around your coil a few tines to secure it and straighten out the excess length — one will act as a support and the other will connect to your power source. Another piece of wire — similarly wrapped around the base coil — acts as the other support and the other terminal. Scrape off the wire coating from one side on both support wires and curl them into small loops. Halfway done!

The spinning coil is made using the same method as the base, coiling it around a cylinder about a half an inch in diameter — scraping half the coating off each side once again — and inserted between the supports. Once a battery connects the two terminal ends, the electromagnetic fields of the two coils repel each other. As the spinning coil rotates, the wire coating breaks the circuit long enough to complete a revolution before beginning again. Cue applause from your rapt audience.

Again, this is a simple crash course, but the principles can be used to optimize any brushless motors or revive an ailing quadcopter.