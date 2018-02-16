When you think of machine tooling, what comes to mind might be an endmill made of tungsten carbide or a punch and die made of high-speed steel. But surely there’s no room in the machine tool world for 3D-printed plastic tools, especially for the demanding needs of punching parts from sheet metal.
As it turns out, it is possible to make a 3D-printed punch and die set that will stand up to repeated use in a press brake. [Phil Vickery] decided to push the tooling envelope to test this, and came away pleasantly surprised by the results. In fairness, the die he used ended up being more of a composite between the carbon-fiber nylon filament and some embedded metal to reinforce stress points in the die block. It looks like the punch is just plastic, though, and both were printed on a Markforged Mark 2, a printer specifically designed for high-strength parts. The punch and die set were strong enough to form 14-gauge sheet steel in a press brake, which is pretty impressive. The tool wasn’t used to cut the metal; the blanks were precut with a laser before heading to the press. But still, having any 3D-printed tool stand up to metal opens up possibilities for rapid prototyping and short production runs.
No matter what material you make your tooling out of, there’s a lot to know about bending metal. Check out the basics in our guide to the art and science of bending metal.
Thanks for the tip, [Oahu].
3 thoughts on “3D-Printed Punch and Die Stand up to Steel”
14 guage steel, pretty impressive. For reference thats about what cars used to be made of, and as a ex body work tech I used to love working on them, now its closer to 20-22 guage, paper thin.
The metal inserts in the lower die are pretty clever as well. It sounds like he needed a limited number of these brackets for a customer, I wonder how long these would hold up on a large production run? If 1000 parts were made, i’d be curious to compare part 1 to part 1000.
Solid work.
Just a subtle note, I wouldn’t call this a “punch and die”, but rather a forming tool. The material was pre-cut. Bending 14ga is pretty promising though.
It is hard to see in the video but it looks like the two holes are already punched out, and the sides of the slots are pre cut. All he is doing is bending the ribs out. Not nearly as impressive.