Nerds Unite: Prosthetics Inspired by Comics and Beyond!

Open Bionics is a company creating prosthetics inspired by heroines, heroes and the fictional worlds they live in. The designs emblazoned on their first set of bionic hands include ones drawn from Queen Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, and Marvel’s Iron Man. The best thing about what they are doing is they offer you, dear reader, a chance to lend your own super powers of design and engineering. Open Bionics offers up 3D print files for several hand designs, hardware schematics and design files for their controller boards, firmware, and software to control the robotic hands with. Other than their website, you can also find all of the files and more on their GitHub account. If you’d like to devote a good amount of time and become a developer, they have a form to contact them through. To help with sourcing parts for your own build, they sell cables for tendons, muscle sensors, and fingertip grips in their online store.
We first came to learn about this company through a tipster [Dj Biohazard] who pointed to a post about their partnership with an 11-year-old Tilly, who is pictured on the left. Her bionic hand is an Open Bionics prototype whose design is based on the video game, Deus Ex. The best way products like these are improved are through the open source community and people like her.
Specific improvements Open Bionics state on their website are:
- The customised bionic arms are manufactured in under 24 hours and the revolutionary socket adjusts as the child grows.
- The bionic arms are light and small enough for those as young as eight.
- The bionic arms use myoelectric skin sensors to detect the user’s muscle movements, which can be used to control the hand and open and close the fingers.
Read more about Tilly’s story and her partnership with Open Bionic’s on Womanthology. Tilly seems to have a dream of her own to “make prosthetics a high fashion piece – something that amputees can be proud to wear.”
We at Hackaday have written about several open source prosthetic developments such as a five-day event S.T.E.A.M. Fabrikarium program taking place at Maker’s Asylum in Mumbai and the work of [Nicholas Huchet]. What superhuman inspired designs would you create?
7 thoughts on “Nerds Unite: Prosthetics Inspired by Comics and Beyond!”
This is so cool! I’m glad I’m living in the future!
I still need an all terrain hoverboard.
And world peace.
Robotic appendages as fashionable reminds me of a news story I read some time ago. A company that made robotic hands (I don’t recall who) talked about all the work they put into the silicone covering for their hands. The covers were painstakingly made to “pass” as a real hand. The cover is also important to provide grip, and protect the mechanisms from dust and other contaminants.
Well, they were needing to service hands more often than expected. Turns out that a not-small number of wearers (mostly soldiers, they mentioned) were choosing to do without the painstakingly-detailed silicone cover for a very simple reason: they kind of liked having a robot hand. As a result, the company offered a much simpler clear silicone cover that did all the functional work while embracing the Robot Hand aesthetic.
When people willingly undergoing amputations of otherwise healthy and functional limbs to “stump up” for designer limbs, we’re in for a fun time as a society.
I suppose a hand with a USB HID interface that could function as a USB keyboard could be handy if I were ever to lose the ones I was born with, but somehow I’d soon find myself wanting the original flesh-and-blood ones back.
Making replacement appendages attractive or fashionable and looking less like a prosthetic or “medical device” is just going to encourage limb loss, you mark my words!
Supposedly the reason given in the Deus Ex series.
The protagonists always get the cool swag.
If I need one someday, I’d be looking for angle grinder and wire-fed MIG welder attachments.
Years ago I read an article about a leatherworker who lost a hand. Insurance paid for an all the bells and whistles lifelike hand. The fancy hand was useless for his work. It couldn’t hold the hammers and punches. So he built a bunch of attachments to fit his stump so they’d directly mount to punches and other tools.
His hombrew things were made with aluminum which was cold on his skin. Some prosthetics company got wind of it and made him a plastic socket and mounted quick connect fittings to his tools.
With that he could work as well or better than holding tools with his hand. No problem with injuries if he missed with a hammer.