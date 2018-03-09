Google Ups the Ante in Quantum Computing

At the American Physical Society conference in early March, Google announced their Bristlecone chip was in testing. This is their latest quantum computer chip which ups the game from 9 qubits in their previous test chip to 72 — quite the leap. This also trounces IBM and Intel who have 50- and 49-qubit devices. You can read more technical details on the Google Research Blog.
It turns out that just the number of qubits isn’t the entire problem, though. Having qubits that last longer is important and low-noise qubits help because the higher the noise figure, the more likely you will need redundant qubits to get a reliable answer. That’s fine, but it does leave fewer qubits for working your problem.
The previous Google device had a low error rate and the new chip uses the same topology. Google hopes to demonstrate similarly low error rates on it, too. You can see a graphical representation of the layout in the right-hand side of the graphic at the top of this post.
This is the latest in the race to reach what is known as quantum supremacy. Quantum computing simulators exist that compute state information for all possible states of a multi-qubit system (something a quantum computer does naturally). That works, but at about 50 qubits, the computation and memory load is too great for modern conventional computers. That means a successful quantum computer in that range could solve certain kinds of problems that modern computers can’t, and everyone wants to be the first to demonstrate this.
Speaking of simulations, you can experiment with quantum computing in your browser. Even Microsoft is in the game, with a simulator they claim is more capable than others.
I’m not saying that quantum computing is bullshit in it’s entireity… but it seems that the more qbits one adds to a system the more unreliability is introduced. it is my admittedly limited understanding that this unreliability is in the chaotic nature of quantum phisics itself itself and not simply an engineering problem to be solved to stabalize these pesky atoms.
Let me ask a simple question: how many qbits are necessary to attempt to decrypt SHA256, and at what measure of error rate?
depends how soon you want it done
you could do it on a 4004 if you don in waiting a wee while
That’s a meaningless question, because there are series and parallel quantum machines.
These chips, as far as I know, operate on “quantum annealing”. You load the domains up with magnetic or electric fields, and then drop the temperature down to where they become superconducting, at which point the energy tensions you introduced into the system re-arrange themselves into superpositions, and when you bring the temperature back up you get a new arrangement that depends on the probabilities of the wavefunctions. You repeat that over and over, and you get statistical patterns that correspond to an answer to some question you were posing to the system.
Decrypting SHA would need you to put the system in some sort of tension where the lowest energy state is the correct decrypted message.
Quantum error correction is a thing:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_error_correction#The_Shor_code
You can perform error correction every so often, though obviously this requires more gates/bits. If your error rate for each gate is low enough, you can theoretically have any size circuit.