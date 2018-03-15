A Pin Pusher To Make Life Easier

Picture the scene: you’ve whipped up an amazing new gadget, your crowdfunding campaign has gone well, and you’ve got a couple hundred orders to fill. Having not quite hit the big time, you’re preparing to tackle the production largely yourself. Parts begin to flood in, and you’ve got tube after tube of ICs ready to populate your shiny new PCBs? After the third time, you’re sick and tired of fighting with those irksome little pins. Enter [Stuart] with the answer.

It’s a simple tool, attractively presented. Two pieces of laser cut acrylic are assembled in a perpendicular fashion, creating a vertical surface which can be used to press pins out of IC tubes. [Stuart]’s example has rubber feet, though we could easily see this built into a work surface as well.

The build highlights two universal truths. One, that laser cutters are capable of producing elegant, visually attractive items almost effortlessly, something we can’t say about the garden variety 3D printer. Secondly, all it takes is a few little jigs and tools to make any production process much easier. This is something that’s easy to see in the many factories all over the world – special single-purpose devices that make a weird, tricky task almost effortless.

In DIY production lines, testing is important too – so why not check out this home-spun test jig?

I was so confused…

  2. I was so confused…
    I thought it was a device to push/bend the IC pins…
    (So they would be easier to install in the pcbs)

    I kept looking at the picture trying to figure out how it works. ;P

    2. Same here… Couple hundred ICs? that’s going to be like 20 trays, do you really need a dedicated tool to push that pin out 20 times? If you do, maybe hand-assembling 200 PCBs is beyond your patience capabilities…

      On the other hand, a tool to help get those ICs’ pins at the right angle for the boards will probably come in handy…

