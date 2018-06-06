Cracking the Case of Capcom’s CPS2 Security

We love a good deep-dive on a specialized piece of technology, the more obscure the better. You’re getting a sneak peek into a world that, by rights, you were never meant to know even existed. A handful of people developed the system, and as far as they knew, nobody would ever come through to analyze and investigate it to find out how it all went together. But they didn’t anticipate the tenacity of a curious hacker with time on their hands.
[Eduardo Cruz] has done a phenomenal job of documenting one such system, the anti-piracy mechanisms present in the Capcom CPS2 arcade board. He recently wrote in to tell us he’s posted his third and final entry on the system, this time focusing on figuring out what a mysterious six pin header on the CPS2 board did. Hearing from others that fiddling with this header occasionally caused the CPS2 board to automatically delete the game, he knew it must be something important. Hackaday Protip: If there’s a self-destruct mechanism attached to it, that’s probably the cool part.
He followed the traces from the header connector, identified on the silkscreen as C9, back to a custom Capcom IC labeled DL-1827. After decapping the DL-1827 and putting it under the microscope, [Eduardo] made a pretty surprising discovery: it wasn’t actually doing anything with the signals from the header at all. Once the chip is powered up, it simply acts as a pass-through for those signals, which are redirected to another chip: the DL-1525.
[Eduardo] notes that this deliberate attempt at obfuscating which chips are actually connected to different headers on the board is a classic trick that companies like Capcom would use to try to make it harder to hack into their boards. Once he figured out DL-1525 was what he was really after, he was able to use the information he gleaned from his earlier work to piece together the puzzle.
This particular CPS2 hacking journey only started last March, but [Eduardo] has been investigating the copy protection systems on arcade boards since 2014.
3 thoughts on “Cracking the Case of Capcom’s CPS2 Security”
why dont they go to capcom to get the info?
if the hacking is being done as part of hame preservation society then capcom should be happy to allow it.
unless capcom or who ever bought out capcom intends to or is still using that security method on their latest titles.
just in the same way that are dusting off old phishing methods like the 900 number dialer capcom or it’s new owner may intend to bring back the same protection
Oh I can think of a lot of reasons:
– They just aren’t bothered to reply to someone asking for what basically is abandon ware
– CapCom doesn’t want to spend time and money to dig it out of the archives, if it’s in the archives at all
– Patents, need I say more?
– Licencing, maybe the protection was outsourced, disclosing it may lead to a legal battle
– The information is lost, archives, files, degradation of media, hardware/software that contains the info doesn’t work anymore etc get lost over time.
Once the game is no longer supported, Capcom has no reason to keep any documents relating to it. Any documents they do have are likely in a dusty file cabinet or on backup tapes that would take serious effort to restore.