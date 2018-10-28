Stylish! is a wearable music synthesizer that combines slick design with stylus based operation to yield a giant trucker-style belt buckle that can pump out electronic tunes. With a PCB keyboard and LED-surrounded inset speaker that resembles an eyeball over a wide grin, Stylish! certainly has a unique look to it. Other synthesizer designs may have more functions, but certainly not more style.
The unit’s stylus and PCB key interface resemble a Stylophone, but [Tim Trzepacz] has added many sound synthesis features as well as a smooth design and LED feedback, all tied together with battery power and integrated speaker and headphone outputs. It may have been originally conceived as a belt buckle, but Stylish! certainly could give conference badge designs a run for their money.
The photo shown is a render, but a prototype is underway using a milled PCB and 3D printed case. [Tim]’s Google photo gallery has some good in-progress pictures showing the prototyping process along with some testing, and his GitHub repository holds all the design files, should anyone want a closer look under the hood. Stylish! was one of the twenty finalists selected for the Musical Instrument Challenge portion of the 2018 Hackaday Prize and is therefore one of the many projects in the running for the grand prize!
One thought on “With Grinning Keyboard and Sleek Design, This Synth Shows It All”
Wow, very nice project. Good use of 3D printed part.
It’s a pity not to order a custom PCB and have it gold plated, as they are so cheap.
Instead of CNC it, with a huge pitch, preventing of using SMD parts, and thus adding theses ugly bumps on the case.
I would use an li-po pouch battery, with a small battery charger, as they are flat and store much more energy than theses AA cells.
Wish I could design 3D parts and rendering like this, but, hey, you cannot do everything! We should team up!