If you’ve ever tried to cut a piece of acrylic with a tool designed to cut wood or metal, you know that the plastic doesn’t cut in the same way that either of the other materials would. It melts at the cutting location, often gumming up the tool but always releasing a terrible smell that will encourage anyone who has tried this to get the proper plastic cutting tools instead of taking shortcuts. Other tools that heat up plastic also have this problem, as Gizmodo reported recently, and it turns out that the plastic particles aren’t just smelly, they’re toxic.
The report released recently focuses on 3D printers which heat plastic of some form or other in order to make it malleable and form to the specifications of the print. Similar to cutting plastic with the wrong tool, this releases vaporized plastic particles into the air which are incredibly small and can cause health issues when inhaled. They are too small to be seen, and can enter the bloodstream through the lungs. The study found 200 different compounds that were emitted by the printers, some of which are known to be harmful, including several carcinogens. The worst of the emissions seem to be released when the prints are first initiated, but they are continuously released throuhgout the print session as well.
Perhaps it’s not surprising that aerosolized plastic is harmful to breathe, but the sheer magnitude of particles detected in this study is worth taking note of. If you don’t already, it might be good to run your 3D printer in the garage or at least in a room that isn’t used as living space. If that’s not possible, you might want to look at other options to keep your work area safe.
Thanks to [Michael] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “3D Printer Warning: Heating Plastic To High Temps is Not Healthy”
It would be helpful to compare the exposure risk to other types of known hazards. For instance smoking (either as an activity or passive), nail painting, glue on new carpet, etc. We’re exposed to a lot of crap on a daily basis so it would be useful to know how this ranks.
Considering the actual study linked in the linked article mentions that a laser printer emits more particles than a 3d printer, I’m not sure how useful this is. Doubly so because they flat out state that PLA’s emission profile didn’t work with their model, so they omitted those results. The results they did come up with didn’t tell us anything we don’t already know know: ABS emits the most particles and probably shouldn’t be printed in places without ventilation. Nylon emits much less. Honestly, I’m not sure why this qualifies as news.
Most hackaday writers are paid by the piece, and they probably have some bonus or performance metrics based on views/comments. This seems to lead to some writers submitting questionable articles. Perhaps it’s time to start filtering based on author.
I’m far more likely to read something written by Al Williams, and will even search for articles by Bill Herd to make sure I didn’t miss any.
As Nova said, the study didn’t show any harm or site excessive exposure relative to other exposure. Anyone who has been into 3d printing for a while knows that ABS releases fumes in a way that PLA doesn’t really, and this just quantities that. If properly ventilated it should be fine, exposure is less than many other things we’re not worried about, and generally use PLA as it doesn’t have the same emissions. Studies on harm from ABS fumes looked at industrial settings with far higher exposures and short term effects like headaches were seen but not long term health issues.
It’s fascinating that these studies are starting to resurface. When 3D printing started becoming available, people were aware of the potential danger and suggested that printers always be installed in spaces with adequate ventilation. Problem solved. Then as they became far more commonplace people chose to ignore the hazard, filled small rooms with printers and then wondered why there was such a strong smell. So now it’s become a problem again – predictably, the people who don’t want to hear about the dangers are putting their fingers in their ears (or 3D printing earplugs).
It’s okay to use things that are dangerous if you want to accept the risks. Just open a window in your house, or if it’s a dedicated area in a makerspace, install a ventilation hood. No one is saying to stop printing, just be aware of the hazard and deal with it rather than sweeping it under the rug.
if you’re cutting acrylic with a bandsaw or jigsaw and it’s melting the piece, you need to rethink teeth per inch