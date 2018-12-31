Oh, the hijinks that the early days of the PC revolution allowed. Back in the days when a 20MB hard drive was a big deal and MS-DOS 3.1 ruled over every plain beige PC-clone cobbled together by enthusiasts like myself, it was great fun to “set up” someone else’s machine to do something unexpected. This generally amounted to finding an unattended PC — the rooms of the residence hall where I lived in my undergrad days were a target-rich environment in this regard — and throwing something annoying in the AUTOEXEC.BAT file. Hilarity ensued when the mark next booted the machine and was greeted with something like an inverted display or a faked hard drive formatting. Control-G was good to me too.
So it was with a sense of great nostalgia that I watched [Ben Cartwright-Cox]’s recent 35C3 talk on the anatomy and physiology of viruses from the DOS days. Fair warning to the seasoned reader that a sense of temporal distortion is inevitable while watching someone who was born almost a decade after the last meaningful release of MS-DOS discuss its inner workings with such ease. After a great overview of the DOS API elements that were key to getting anything done back then, malware or regular programs alike, he dives into his efforts to mine an archive of old DOS viruses, the payloads of most of which were harmless pranks. He built some tools to find viruses that triggered based on the system date, and used an x86 emulator he designed to test every day between 1980 and 2005. He found about 10,000 malware samples and explored their payloads, everything from well-wishes for the New Year to a bizarre foreshadowing of the Navy Seal Copypasta meme.
We found [Ben]’s talk a real treat, and it’s good to see someone from the current generation take such a deep dive into the ways many of us cut our teeth in the computing world.
3 thoughts on “35C3: A Deep Dive into DOS Viruses and Pranks”
I was a Sr. Systems Developer at a large computer company – the Person that they gave all of the unsolvable problems, so I got the diagnostic for viruses nobody could track or destroy. Things like code changing itself by re-writing itself because the memory handling had a bug. One of the worst viruses I found delivered a payload under 40 bytes that would format your MBR and backup area, destroying any ability to restore the system, wiping the CMOS area afterwards – so basically it bricked the machine without any traces to follow. Back then they didn’t have the really good utilities to fix this stuff, some drives you needed to format using special utilities, Norton Utilities was about it. We had computer labs with some computers having in-circuit debuggers to track this stuff, using another computer to emulate the processor. A serious tool if you knew how to use it. But mostly, the viruses were fairly non-damaging.
I remember the MBR one from years ago. I can’t recall if Mace Tools existed at that time but I recall having to manually rebuild several MBRs due to that damn code.
My favorite DOS virus though was the Ambulance Virus. What would happen is that one by one the text on the screen would drop to the bottom line as if falling. Eventually after they all fell, a little ASCII ambulance came across the screen and collected them all leaving you with a blank screen.
The best post-virus prank though was the “I’m looking at porn!” virus on Windows XP. It was awesome. You’d send the file to someone. They’d run it. For 20 seconds or more it would do NOTHING. Then it would jack up the system volume and play the audio of someone saying “Hey! Hey! I’m lookin at porn over here!” XD
I remember the days of manually fixing the MBR and FATs of early dos systems.
I used to poke around dos with debug to see it’s inner workings.
One day my boss (who I often teased) was watching when I was about to fix a system with a MBR virus and I typed fdisk /mbr and he was amazed.
He asked if I had modified fdisk and I said no, it’s an undocumented switch.
He asked were you find out about undocumented switches and I told him that you can’t find out about undocumented switches because they’re “undocumented”.
He stood there beside my bench, still and looking very confused as I walked away.
I was thinking – Another one to me. :)