Hackaday Podcast Ep17: Are Cheap Microcontrollers Worth It? Android on Your Bike. Plus Food Printers and Coffee Bots

Join editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams as they recount a week of fascinating hacks. We take a good look at the PMS150C, a microcontroller that literally costs pennies but can only be flashed once. SNES emulators have a new trick up their sleeves to make low-def a lot less low, and you retro enthusiasts will either hate or love the NES zapper chandelier. Elliot’s enamored by a bike computer running Android core, and both Mike and Elliot delve into the food hacking scene, be it meat, chocolate, coffee, or of course frosting!
Episode 017 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- VCFe 20.0 – Vintage Computer Festival Europe
- VCFe The Game! (written in ZIL)
- Cray Cyber 960
- This weekend is VCF East:
- Here’s a Cyphercon badge hack that spoofs the tape reader:
- KiCon was amazing!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Making A Three Cent Microcontroller Useful
- The CH552 was the last low-cost uC we remember seeing: How To Program A Really Cheap Microcontroller
- eForth for STM8
- ESP14: ESP8266 + STM8
- PMS150C datasheet
- The only place we could easily source these is lcsc.com
- Bike Computer Exploration Uncovers a Hidden Android
- Scratch Built Smartwatch Looks Pretty Darn Sharp with 3D Printed Case and Round LCD
- Simple, Self-Contained LoRa Repeater In About an Hour
- SNES Mode 7 Gets An HD Upgrade
- Thanks to Greg Kennedy for linking to this excellent explanation: BSNES (emulator) mod allows for HD rendering of Mode7 games
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- 3D Printering: The Quest for Printable Food
- Make That Special Cup Of Coffee By Completely Tweaking The Coffee Machine
Interview:
Mike caught up with Craig Bishop at KiCon to talk about the advancements in autorouting — from algorithm to implementation — that Craig has been working on.
