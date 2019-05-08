This Atomic Pi Eats Other Pis For Lunch

The world is full of single board computers that want a slice of the Raspberry Pi action. Most of them are terrible. But fools and their money, yadda yadda, and there’s a new sucker born every minute. The latest contender to the Raspberry Pi is the Atomic Pi. It’s an x86-based single board computer that costs $35, shipped to your door. Is it worth it? Is it even in the same market as a Raspberry Pi? Or is it just a small budget computer without a box? I have no idea.
With that said, the Atomic Pi comes with an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 with Intel HD Graphics (Cherry Trail). There is 2 GB of DDR3L-16000, 16 GB of eMMC, and an SD slot for storage. Connectivity is a full HDMI port (primary audio out), USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, a Mediatec RT5572 used for WiFi, a Qualcomm CSR8510 for Bluetooth 4.0, a “Legitimate licensed BIOS”, and a real-time clock. Overall, you’re looking at a top-of-the-line tablet computer from four years ago. One that would run Windows.
To use all the features of the Atomic Pi, you will need to buy a $15 breakout board to supply power to the board, and use a large industrial power supply, the kind you would normally find bolted to a RepRap or a homemade CNC machine. You will need to supply both 5 V and 12 V to the board if you would like to use the Class D audio amplifier, but if you only want to use audio over HDMI, supplying only 5 V will do. If you want to boot this board, it looks like you’ll need to bring a USB/TTL cable to make everything work. This may be a tough sell to a crowd with zero experience booting a bare Linux system. That said, it runs Nintendo 64 emulators well, which is the only reason people buy Raspberry Pis anyway.
Is the Atomic Pi the single board computer you need? I don’t know. But we’ve got an Atomic Pi on order, and we’re ready to go with a full review when it show up.
I don’t know about you, but I write all my software for MIPS/N64. That way, I only need to write once and run anywhere there’s an emulator.
I do exactly the same. Except I use Microsoft BASIC. Runs anywhere where there’s a C64, MSX, Cromemco, Altai, MS-Dos, Atari, or whatever other emulator. :D
“use a large industrial power supply” WHAT?!?!?
“the kind you would normally find bolted to a RepRap or a homemade CNC machine” ohhhh… nothing special
Phew, you scared me there Brian, when you wrote “industrial” I thought like something used in the industry, something to power heavy specialized machinery, But since you refer to something used on an ordinary (DIY home tool) I guess that any beefy open frame or closed frame power supply would be good enough, so I think we’re fine.
All sold out.
But not to worry, they will be on ebay soon for $90 and up
“You will need to supply both 5 V and 12 V to the board if you would like to use the…” I can already see people building these right into a ATX power supply. There’s usually a bit of room inside those.
Can anyone confirm the GPU on this one? I think that it’s one of the Atoms that uses a real, if cut down, Intel GPU; rather than the PowerVR-based GMA500/600/3600/3650.
If so that is good; Intel graphics aren’t exciting but they play pretty nicely with normal Linux without any messing around or only-works-on-antique-Android-with-massive-binary-blobs.
Intel’s cursed foray into rebadged PowerVR is pretty much a lost cause on Linux; and isn’t a whole lot better on Windows outside the brief 8/8.1 period when Intel and MS were indulging the mutual fantasy that Windows was a good tablet OS and Intel could totally handle cheap, low power, silicon.
If it has the real GPU it’s a potentially interesting contender, bit more power draw than an rPi or the like; but should play absolutely stock x86. If it has the PowerVR it might as well be headless; at which point it’s a lot less exciting(especially since there are a lot of ARM application processors that are quite promising aside from the ‘pity the GPU is a closed blob that barely works except on one version of Android’ problem.
Cherry Trail uses intel HD, just like earlier Bay Trail. And it IS exciting considering the performance/power ratio and linux software support for OpenGL and video decoding
It isn’t one of the bad ones, That said the PowerVR stuff plays reasonably well in Linux in terms of functioning with defaults now. Though I am pretty sure there is no hardware accel with the default – I still use some of those machines and while there are a few problems thanks to the shoddy chipset support – like suspend won’t work right. They work just fine for ‘light’ use.
I am very curious about its power draw myself – as one of the great things about a Pi is even going flat out you can have a little farm of them before you draw the idle power of 64bit workstation. As they are quite good with media of all types you can stuff one behind the TV, as a NAS, webserver and not worry about the power bill.
For me this needs to be in a similar computation per watt range as a Pi to be worth it.. Otherwise use your old desktop, or laptop – why have new silicon if you have working old stuff that can do the job just as well.
I don’t understand why the “large breakout board” needs several sets of jumper wires. Did they finish designing this thing?
Can’t see any mention of SATA which surprises me, a lot of people keep asking for that on the RPi.
The CPU has support for SATA internally. Looking over the documentation, it appears there is a very limited subset of IO from the chip that is actually tied out to anything though, and the SATA pins are not. Would likely require either some fine pitch soldering work to get access to the SATA pins on the CPU, or a complete board redesign to break out more of the pins.
The board was originally designed for a completely different purpose, and that’s part of the reason for the cost being so low on it. I would love to see someone design an SBC around the Cherry Trail chips that is actually intended for the maker/hacker crowd and has all of the pins broken out. Have a feeling that would be a good bit more expensive though.
Well, they could simply design a board with the empty places for the nicer features/components. People who want them ( SATA, for an example ) could then populate it. I would like one with at least two SATA ports, even if I have to solder the required caps and connectors.
There are certain things that the industry has decided it just doesn’t want us to have. Decent peripheral support on an inexpensive SBC without somebody paying a licensing fee for the USB logo is one of them.
Oh well, at least it has USB 3 which is probably fast enough for decent hard drive access.
One of these + a USB3/SATA adapter just might be replacing my BananaPi as my home server soon. At least I can finally use it as a print server to translate between some friendly format like Postscript and the crap my Brother printer (which claimed Linux support) speaks that only has binary x86 drivers.
It looks like a slightly redesigned version of the guts of an AcePC T(7/8/11) series box you can pick up from China for around $60 currently. Performance isn’t terrible, I have a couple on my desk running Kali Linux right now. Hopefully the BIOS is full featured like the T8, and not a super gimped no options one like the T11.
Assuming this SBC is as similar as it appears to be, it may have a TPM2 on it as well, which can allow for some interesting things with encryption and such. WIFI/BT is different on this SBC, but I would guess it’s still SDIO.
Now I’ll have to crack one of the ones I have open and see if they exposed any of the GPIO as pads on the mainboard. Could be an interesting device for an AIO controller for a CNC or 3D printer.
What? The best I am finding is twice that price. Where do you find these things?
I would like to see a version with at least 2 Gigabit ports. Should make a decent VPN router.
When you test this do please make sure to, once linux is up and running, install wine. Then see if this thing can handle running windows exe file based software (office programs, CAD programs, notepad++,…) under wine. That’s bveen the one thing I’ve found annoying about raspberry pis, you can’t get x86 programs running on them due to use of an ARM core. If this atomic thing can do what a rapberry pi does, plus run pre-compiled windows x86 exe software under wine then it sounds a really great idea.
