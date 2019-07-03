A Briefcase Pentesting Rig For The Discerning Hacker

In the movies, the most-high tech stuff is always built into a briefcase. It doesn’t whether whether it’s some spy gear or the command and control system for a orbiting weapons platform; when an ordinary-looking briefcase is opened up and there’s an LCD display in the top half, you know things are about to get interesting. So is it any surprise that hackers in the real-world would emulate the classic trope?
As an example, take a look at the NightPi by [Sekhan]. This all-in-one mobile penetration testing rig has everything you need to peek and poke where you aren’t supposed to, all while maintaining the outward appearance of an regular briefcase. Well, admittedly a rather utilitarian aluminum briefcase…with antennas sticking out. OK, so it might not be up to 007’s fashion standards, but it’s still pretty good.
[Sekhan] has crammed a lot of gear into the NightPi beyond the eponymous Raspberry Pi 3B+. There’s an RFID reader, an RTL-SDR dongle, an external HDD, plus the 12V battery and 5V converter to power everything. All told, it cost about $500 USD to build, though that figure is going to vary considerably depending on what your parts bins look like.
To keep things cool, [Sekhan] has smartly added some vent holes along the side of the briefcase, and a couple of fans to get the air circulating. With these cooling considerations, we imagine you should be able to run the NightPi with the lid closed without any issue. That could let you hide it under a table while you interact with its suite of tools from your phone, making the whole thing much less conspicuous. The NightPi is running Kali Linux with a smattering of additional cools to do everything from gathering data from social media to trying to capture keystrokes from mechanical keyboards with the microphone; so there’s no shortage of things to play with.
If you like the idea of carrying around a Pi-powered security Swiss Army knife but aren’t too concerned with how suspicious you look, then the very impressive SIGINT tablet we covered recently might be more your speed. Not that we think you’d have any better chance making it through the TSA unscathed with this whirring briefcase full of wires, of course.
3 thoughts on “A Briefcase Pentesting Rig For The Discerning Hacker”
You might want to add some cooling there…
I’m looking at it and my very first through is “good luck going through a airport with that”.
It looks fun, but not enough spit and polish.
First time I’ve seen “good luck getting through airport/tsa” on Hackaday…
Full time red team here with multiple years of experience. Never been stopped by TSA for anything other than wire clippers and a “badge” I made in resin because they thought the resin was “gel.” When i knocked on it and it was hard as a rock they just sort of went… uhh ok. I’ve worked with DHS in multiple ways and they are not looking for “hacking” tools. Even a savy line agent, (which I have not run into with 50k plus a year miles for multiple years) would be diverted with a business card that says “security engineer” or even just “engineer.” I cant tell you how many times my bag of deviance has passed through security, carry on. I once had 1 person ask me about it out of curiosity after I said I was working with partnership with DHS on something and at the end of the convo I said: “Honestly it doesn’t even matter much because the most destructive thing is that *points to laptop*…
Caveats: Traveling US domestic. Nothing that is “store bought” like a hak5 pineapple or etc.
Anyone actually get pulled out of line for hacking tools? Also please know I understand that if you make a briefcase look like a bomb (above article) or play into movie tropes you will have much higher risk to be flagged.