ESP32 Gets Advance Windowed Apps Using This VGA GUI Library

We featured [Fabrizio Di Vittorio]’s FabGL library for the ESP32 back in April of this year. This library allows VGA output using a simple resistor based DAC (3 resistors for 8 colors; 6 resistors for 64 colors), and includes functions for PS/2 mouse and keyboard input, a graphics library, and many of the miscellaneous functions you might need to develop games on the ESP32. Now, a GUI interface library has been added to ease application development.

The GUI, of course, runs on the VGA output. The library includes what you’d expect from a minimal windowing GUI, like keyboard and mouse support, windows with the usual minimize/maximize/close controls, and modal and message dialog boxes. For input controls, there are labels, text boxes, buttons, radio buttons, checkboxes, normal and editable combo boxes, and listboxes — you know, pretty much everything you need to develop a modern GUI application. All the code is open-source (GPL 3.0) and in the GitHub repo.

While the original FabGL had a game-development orientation, the addition of this new GUI functionality opens up a new range of applications. If you want to find out more about using the FabGL library, you can check out our previous coverage of the mostly game-oriented functions.

You can get a look at the new GUI functions in action in the video, after the break.

  1. This is amazing, I wonder if it works well with this guy

    https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33014937190.html?spm=2114.search0104.3.2.6b5632c2ncsEx6&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0%2Csearchweb201602_10_10065_10130_10068_10547_319_10546_317_10548_10545_10696_10084_453_454_10083_10618_10307_537_536_10059_10884_10887_321_322_10103%2Csearchweb201603_53%2CppcSwitch_0&algo_expid=9420c27f-4d69-4b9a-aec4-ad5cf6a7ec75-0&algo_pvid=9420c27f-4d69-4b9a-aec4-ad5cf6a7ec75

  2. It’d be interesting to see a vnc port to that vga hardware. I used to have one for the old-school black and white Palm PDAs, but it was useless because I only had the docking station and not a modem or other way to remotely connect.

