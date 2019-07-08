We featured [Fabrizio Di Vittorio]’s FabGL library for the ESP32 back in April of this year. This library allows VGA output using a simple resistor based DAC (3 resistors for 8 colors; 6 resistors for 64 colors), and includes functions for PS/2 mouse and keyboard input, a graphics library, and many of the miscellaneous functions you might need to develop games on the ESP32. Now, a GUI interface library has been added to ease application development.
The GUI, of course, runs on the VGA output. The library includes what you’d expect from a minimal windowing GUI, like keyboard and mouse support, windows with the usual minimize/maximize/close controls, and modal and message dialog boxes. For input controls, there are labels, text boxes, buttons, radio buttons, checkboxes, normal and editable combo boxes, and listboxes — you know, pretty much everything you need to develop a modern GUI application. All the code is open-source (GPL 3.0) and in the GitHub repo.
While the original FabGL had a game-development orientation, the addition of this new GUI functionality opens up a new range of applications. If you want to find out more about using the FabGL library, you can check out our previous coverage of the mostly game-oriented functions.
You can get a look at the new GUI functions in action in the video, after the break.
8 thoughts on “ESP32 Gets Advance Windowed Apps Using This VGA GUI Library”
This is amazing, I wonder if it works well with this guy
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33014937190.html?spm=2114.search0104.3.2.6b5632c2ncsEx6&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0%2Csearchweb201602_10_10065_10130_10068_10547_319_10546_317_10548_10545_10696_10084_453_454_10083_10618_10307_537_536_10059_10884_10887_321_322_10103%2Csearchweb201603_53%2CppcSwitch_0&algo_expid=9420c27f-4d69-4b9a-aec4-ad5cf6a7ec75-0&algo_pvid=9420c27f-4d69-4b9a-aec4-ad5cf6a7ec75
edit: it in fact does! https://github.com/fdivitto/FabGL/wiki/Boards
Looks like the same test program.
Is this the same guy?
Mind you very very cool.
it seems to be
FYI for aliexpress URL, you can drop everything starting at the ‘?’ The rest of that junk is to keep track of your session.
It’d be interesting to see a vnc port to that vga hardware. I used to have one for the old-school black and white Palm PDAs, but it was useless because I only had the docking station and not a modem or other way to remotely connect.
So, web browser next?
But does it run Crysis