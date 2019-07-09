Soak Up The Sun With This 3D Printed Solar Harvester

At first glance, adding solar power to your project might seem easy. Get a photovoltaic panel, point it towards the big ball of burning gas in the sky, and off you go. But in reality, there’s a bit more to it than that. Especially when you’re trying to do something on a small scale. Without a rooftop full of panels pumping out power, you’ve got to take what you can get.
If you’re looking to power small electronic devices such as sensors with a single solar panel, [Vadim Panov] has put together a very concise write-up and video on building a low-cost solar harvester. It combines a relatively small photovoltaic panel, a charging circuit, and a battery for energy storage into a easily mountable package. He’s provided all the details necessary to create your own version, all you have to do now is come up with the application for it.
As far as the electronics go, this project is about as straightforward as it gets. The three watt panel is connected up to a simplistic charging circuit, which in turn feeds into a single 18650 cell. You might be wondering why a charge controller is even necessary in such a simple set up. One problem is that the output voltage of the panel is higher than that of the battery. You also need a blocking diode that will prevent the battery from discharging into the cell during the night or in cloudy conditions.
While the electronics might seem elementary to some readers, we think the 3D printed case alone is worth taking a look at. Not only has [Vadim] come up with a design that perfectly encloses the fragile solar panel and associated electronics, but in the video after the break, he also explains how the entire thing can be made waterproof with an epoxy coating. As 3D prints can have a tendency to be porous, this technique is definitely something you should file away mentally if you’ve been thinking of deploying a printed enclosure outdoors.
Whether you’re looking to power environmental sensors for as near a century as is technically possible or a portable OpenWRT router for mobile anonymity, these small solar panels hold a lot of promise if you know how to work around their limitations.
11 thoughts on “Soak Up The Sun With This 3D Printed Solar Harvester”
When I saw the photo appear in my twitter feed I wrongly assumed this was a ‘smart ‘solar panel that contained actuators that tracked the sun. I know builds already exist for this, but all the same, slightly disappointed. The world needs these. I wince whenever I see fields of dumb solar panels, its not like they can’t work out where to get the power from.
Nice idea for protecting with epoxy though, and even nicer that yer’ man shows us how not to do it first. I like that.
Tracking collectors are great and can add to the efficiency ‘but’ also add a lot more mechanical complexity to a very simple mounting system. My rack mounted roof collectors have worked without fail for over 30 years. If I had designed and installed a tracking system, I’m pretty sure that I would have to do a lot more complicated maintenance.
This is the basic premise of being an engineer, do a cost-benefit analysis of fixed panels vs tracking systems.
It’s absolutely undeniable that a tracking panel will collect more energy than a fixed panel. The question is, “Is it enough more to offset the problems incurred?” (spoiler alert: it’s not even close, and getting worse as panel efficiency goes up and panel costs go down)
The detail I found most interesting in the last few years is that more panels are being installed at less than optimum angles. The cost-benefit has gotten so lopsided that extra panels mounted flat to whatever roof angle you have is better than the cost of a fixed mount that points to a more optimum angle.
More than that, even large field installs with adjustable mounts are often not optimized for “maximum energy over the course of the day” instead being optimized for “maximum energy at time of highest demand.” It’s a subtle nuance, but an important one.
I see used silica packets like that often put into projects like this, but I hate to tell you that silica packet isn’t going to be doing anything. They have a finite amount of moisture they can absorb and most are ‘full’ by the time we get our shoes or tchotchke off the slow boat from China. Also, they don’t have the capacity to significantly reduce the moisture content of the air, they are usually only good for maintaining the humidity level of a SEAELED container. Amazon and eBay have plenty of nice rechargeable packets and pellets if you are serious about moisture control.
The solar panel will “adapt” to the battery voltage , it is just less efficient. Direct connect and be done with it, unless your application is particularly space sensitive.
That’s a good way to overcharge the lithium ion battery. It would work fine with a NiCd.
Sure, easily dealt with using a zener or similar
Please use at least a TL431 and a transistor, a zener is awfully inaccurate.
Or just use a Zener that is 0,2-0,3V less than max cell voltage. Cell will hold a bit less charge, but will last longer…
It isn’t even that less efficient. I measured/simulated this for a 5V/500mA panel. The regulator has to be >90% efficient (and run at the MPPT!) to break even, assuming no other losses and perfect power point tracking. So I decided to not bother about it.
Bill is right, though – you need overcharge limitation. Fortunately, this can be bought/built for a few cents.
This is a nice project! You might consider using the TP4056 though. It does the same as the CN3065, except
– it survives up to 8V at Vin (6.5V for the CN3065)
– it consumes only 55µA when not charging (650µa)
– Aliexpress is flooded with TP4056 boards which have builtin protection against overcharge, overdischarge and overcurrent (IC: DW01-G) and which are ridiculously cheap.