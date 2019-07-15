Project Egress: A Bracket And A Bell Crank For The Latches

Put yourself in [This Old Tony]’s shoes: you get an email out of the blue asking you to take part in making a replica of a 50-year-old spacecraft. Would you believe it? He didn’t, at least not at first, but in the end it proved to be true enough that he made these two assemblies for Project Egress in his own unique style.
If you haven’t heard of Project Egress, check out our coverage of the initial announcement. The idea is to build a replica of the crew hatch from the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia, as part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing next week. [Adam Savage] at Tested has enlisted 44 hackers and makers to help, spreading the work out among the group and letting everyone work in whatever materials and with whatever methods they feel like. [Old Tony], perhaps unsurprisingly, chose mainly Apollo-era dehydrated space-grade aluminum, machined using a combination of manual and CNC machining. We really like the finish he chose – a combination of sandblasting and manual distressing to give it a mission-worn look.
As for exactly what the parts themselves are, the best [Old Tony] could come up with to call them is a bracket and a bell crank. From the original hatch drawings, it looks like there were two bell cranks, which will transmit force around the hatch to the latches that [Fran Blanche], [Joel] and [Bob], and no doubt others have contributed to the build.
We’re eagerly anticipating the final assembly, to be executed by [Adam] live at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum on July 18. Project Egress is as much a celebration of the maker movement as it is a commemoration of Apollo, and we’re pleased that people will get a chance to see the fruits of the labors of all these hackers in so public a forum.
This whole business of “elite hackers” leaves me annoyed and cold about all of this. A bad trend. There may be interesting things going on, but I am more or less boycotting this whole series and keeping an eye out for more of the egalitarian and exciting work done by “ordinary joe” hackers. I will leave the elite hackers to pat each other on the back.
There also seems to be a sub-text that you need to be American to be a Maker. I haven’t checked the list at https://www.tested.com/science/space/880604-announcing-project-egress-project-national-air-and-space-museum/ exhaustively, but none of the names that I do recognise are from outside North America.
I have no stake in this, and have no concern either way, but the project is sponsored by a US national (OK, Smithson was a Brit, but that is neither here nor there…) museum and is to celebrate an achievement made by and under the umbrella of a US government agency, so I am really not surprised at the USAian focus.
This complaint is equivalent to complaining that a similar 50th celebration of Sputnik, sponsored by a Russian museum, should include non-former-Soviet contributors (the current political situation notwithstanding)
Personally, I like the idea of the project, but I’m tired of sacrificing authenticity for inclusivity. The hatch was made by machined parts, I wish every part on it were machined. 3D printing, ooh, modern, yeah yeah, I get it, appeal to the techies.
3D printing something that actual machinists staked their careers to properly machine takes away a lot of the skill and difficulty of making this, and it just represents a shell of what impressed me on the original.
ThisOldTony is one of the few Ive seen trying to make it close to the way it was made.
Yes, I get that its a demo piece, but it says a lot about our current throw away plastic culture to make one of the most iconic mechanical spacefaring items of the moon landing out of cheap plastic.
Using it as one person did to make prototyping a mold quicker would be the opposite to me- an ingenious use of a modern technology to make old parts quicker (of course, cast in metal though).
A majority of hackers shy away from actual machined metal parts whenever they can, and it just dissapoints me.
But I’m probably biased, as my main medium is metal as a machinist.
i understand your frustration. but as a maker community some people have learned to do alot with different technologies. and thinking 3d printing is as easy as hitting print, doesn’t do it justice. people think CNC is as easy as hitting RUN, but their are many little things that come into play. both with CNC and 3d Printing.
this project is not supposed to remake the original, but to make a model of it. and one reason i see to bring the maker community into it is publicity and awareness, and 3d printing is part of that. alot more people watch 3dprinting nerd than NYCCNC.
Its not that makers and hackers “shy” away from machining, its that they dont have access to mentors and teaches and tools. they can buy a 3d printer for $500 and get printing with youtube. i cannot buy anything but a 2.5 axis cheap router for that. it costs thousands in tooling and time, your mistakes are more costly with metal.
I agree that this project does have its drawbacks. With this video, the product placement and style is spiritually cheap. I think it has to feel that way because it is trying to sell a corporate friendly image of the hacker subculture.
I only use the word “maker” to describe myself in a job application because it is not pc to be a hacker. Anybody with half a brain knows there is a confluence of social dissident trends, ideals, and physical creation that make hacking a rich culture.
It is nice to see the project coming to an end, and as deadlines approach, let´s hope that everybody completes their pieces on time. I´m sure it will be a great event when all of the pieces are finally assembled !