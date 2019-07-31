The Super Nintendo recently experienced a surge in popularity, either from a combination of nostalgic 30-somethings recreating their childhoods, or because Nintendo released a “classic” version of this nearly-perfect video game system. Or a combination of both. But what made the system worthy of being remembered at all? With only 16 bits and graphics that look ancient by modern standards, gameplay is similarly limited. This video from [Nerdwriter1] goes into depth on a single part of the console – the sound chips – and uses them to illustrate a small part of what makes this console still worth playing even now.
The SNES processed sound with two chips, a processing core and a DSP. They only had a capacity of 64 kb, meaning that all of a game’s sounds and music had to fit in this tiny space. This might seem impossible if you’ve ever played enduring classics like Donkey Kong Country, a game known for its impressive musical score. This is where the concept of creative limitation comes in. The theory says that creativity can flourish if given a set of boundaries. In this case it was a small amount of memory, and within that tiny space the composer at Rare who made this game a work of art was able to develop a musical masterpiece within strict limitations.
Even though this video only discusses the sound abilities of the SNES, which are still being put to good use, it’s a good illustration of what made this system so much fun. Even though it was limited, game developers (and composers) were able to work within its limitations to create some amazingly fun games that seem to have withstood the test of time fairly well. Not all of the games were winners, but the ones that were still get some playtime from us even now.
7 thoughts on “Creative Limitation And The Super Nintendo Sound Chips”
Thank you for the acknowledgement that “Not all of the games were winners”. It’s a refreshing dose of realism.
There seems to be this recent meme of sorts that games were better “back in the day”, but they weren’t. There were upwards of 1500 titles released for the SNES – how many of them are actually remembered fondly by people?
So true! But not a recent meme:
“Say not, “Why were the former days better than these?” For it is not from wisdom that you ask this.”
Ecclesiastes 7:10, approx 900BC
Music tracker was a big scene on the Commodore Amiga in the late 80’s i.e. way before the Super Nintendo.
The below link is a demo from 1988 that show music tracking in action:-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKLlu53CayY
And this link is a much more modern (better quality) demo of an old track:-
How can you mention the Amiga without mentioning Jogeir Liljedahl? ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eclMFa0mD1c&t=1496s
Not bad for 1985-hardware…
ah yes, crreative limitation, that thing that no modern website designers follow anymore. “if your computer runs it too slow you need a new computer” idealists.
None? That’s a big exaggeration, though I do share your frustration.
I just had a request from a client for IE8 support on a new website. I managed to argue them up to IE9 for now, and we’ll monitor if anyone is actually using IE8.
If you’re getting performance issues, it’s likely to be:
– you’ve installed a modern browser, and it’s attempting to provide features your computer isn’t fast enough for. The website will say “can you do X?”, and your browser says “yup!” And do it in SW when there’s no HW support or it’s just really slow. There are settings to disable some features like 3D, but not enough, and they don’t switch automatically based on performance.
– the developer has added a polyfill to give you the same experience, which may mean a large amount of extra code to execute, rather than letting the experience degrade appropriately to what your device can handle. This may be done due to ignorance, but in my experience is usually due to an additional requirement “add all the nice stuff it does on chrome to IE10/9 at the last minute, because the CEO showed the demo to their mum/cousin with an outdated device and suddenly wanted it to look the same, despite the previous agreement on delivering an appropriate experience on older browsers.
Note that Polyfills aren’t themselves a bad decision – most older browsers are on machines which are fast enough to run them, just not kept up to date.
The video is seriously flawed, as pointed out in the comments. And Hackaday apparently didn’t catch the errors, instead you just copied them without thinking. One example: “they only had a capacity of 64 kb, meaning that all of a game’s sounds and music had to fit in this tiny space.” Really? It’s RAM, I’m pretty sure you know what RAM is about…