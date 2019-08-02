When shopping online, there’s plenty of great deals out there on modern graphics hardware. Of course, if you’re like [Dawid] and bought a GTX1050 Ti for $48 from Wish, you probably suspect it’s too good to be true. Of course, you’d be correct.
[Dawid] notes from the outset that the packaging the card ships in is unusual. While it’s covered in NVIDIA and GeForce branding, there’s no note of the model number or even the overarching series. The card is loosely packed in bubblewrap, free to bounce around in transit. Upon installation, the card reports itself as a GTX1050 Ti, but refuses to properly work with NVIDIA drivers and routinely causes a Blue Screen of Death.
Upon disassembly, it becomes apparent that the card is merely a poorly manufactured GTS450 Revision 2, over five generations older than the card it was advertised as. Thanks to the mismatch between the actual hardware and what the card reports as, the drivers are unable to properly work with the card.
For those that have been scammed, there is some hope. [Phil] has had experience with several of these cards, which similarly misreport their actual hardware. To correct this, the cards need to have their BIOS flashed to reflect reality, but the fake cards don’t work with NVIDIA’s NVFlash tool. Instead, they must be flashed manually using an EEPROM programmer. Once the cards are flashed with an appropriate BIOS, they can be used with the proper drivers and will function properly, albeit with much less performance than was advertised.
It’s an interesting insight into the state of online shopping platforms, and the old adage remains true – if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. Plus, hacking GPUs can often have great results. Video after the break.
9 thoughts on “Fake Graphics Cards And How To Fix Them”
“If it’s too good to be true, it probably is”
Something missing there
>,<
is it even worth buying the fake card to begin with if all you are going to get an older gen card?
If you get 2.8M views on youtube… then definitely worth it.
Well, if you did that on AliExpress you most certainly end up with a free graphics card.
I have never seen a favorable review of anything from wish.com
I have seen many many reviews of Wish items being fake. I cannot understand how they can continue to function. Any other retailer would have been fined/sued out of existence. The only way I see they survive is the products are so short lived and every visitor seems to get a completely different set of products. Fly-By-Night to the extreme.
Here’s why I hate ordering anything not brand spanking “new” from secondhand sellers off Amazon: I remember when I bought a GPU off Amazon a few years ago, the seller sent the GPU in a box that was NOT for the listed GPU! Also, on top of that, the GPU in the box that was not for the listing was a separate GPU than either the GPU in the listing or labeled on the opened box! PLUS the GPU was in no way like the condition described and because of how loose and falling apart the GPU components were and how much dust was in the GPU (on top of it being completely uncared for), I would wager the GPU had been through at least 3 or 4 years of heavy use in the dustiest and moistest room in the world!
That reminded me of a win that I had. This chronic dude with money kept going through GPU’s. Said he was cursed. He gave me a broken one for free. The thing reeked badly of cigarette smoke and marijuana. The vents were caked with this oily dust/nicotine/THC layer that had the consitency of gooey tar. The fan was completely dead. I bought a new fan, and did careful surgery removing all tar I could. The card then worked perfectly fine, but the computer gave off the rankest smell for months as all the volatiles baked off. It’s still running.