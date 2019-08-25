Glia Is Making Open Medical Devices, And You Can Help

The Glia project aims to create a suite of free and open-source medical equipment that can be assembled cheaply and easily when and where it’s needed. Even essential tools like stethoscopes and tourniquets can be difficult to acquire in certain parts of the world, especially during times of war or civil unrest. But armed with a 3D printer and the team’s open-source designs, an ad-hoc factory can start producing these lifesaving tools anywhere on the planet.
Glia member [Tarek Loubani] has recently written a blog post discussing the team’s latest release: an otoscope that can be built for as little as $5. Even if you don’t recognize the name, you’ve almost certainly seen one of them in use. The otoscope is used to look inside the ear and can be invaluable in diagnosing illnesses, especially in children. Unfortunately, while this iconic piece of equipment is quite simple on a technical level, professional-quality versions can cost hundreds of dollars.
Now to be fair, you’ll need quite a bit more than just the 3D printed parts to assemble the device. The final product requires some electrical components such as a battery holder, rocker switch, and LED. It also requires a custom lens, though the Gila team has thought ahead here and provided the files for printable jigs that will allow you to cut a larger lens down to the size required by their otoscope. In a situation where you might have to improvise with what you have, that’s a very clever design element.
So far the team is very happy with how the otoscope performs, but they’ve run into a bit of a logistical snag. It turns out that early work on the project was done in the web-based TinkerCAD, which isn’t quite in line with the team’s goals of keeping everything free and open. They’d like some assistance in recreating the STLs in FreeCAD or OpenSCAD so they’re easier to modify down the road. So if you’re a FOSS CAD master and want to earn some positive karma, head over to the GitHub page for the project and put those skills to use.
We’ve previously covered Glia’s work with 3D printed tourniquets to treat gunshot wounds, a project that led to [Tarek] himself being shot by a sniper while attempting to field test the design in Gaza. If that’s not commitment to the principles of open-source hardware, we don’t know what is.
3 thoughts on “Glia Is Making Open Medical Devices, And You Can Help”
This is great. Medical stuff is insanely overpriced, even when the regulatory requirements are not so onerous as to remotely justify it. For my third year in medical school I got a cheap LED penlight, but an attending said it was “too blue,” which to be fair was true, it had horrible color rendering index. So I got a halogen one from Welch-Alyn, one of the big names in medical devices. It worked fine, battery life notwithstanding, until one day I dropped it and the bulb burnt out. When I went to get a replacement, they wanted over thirty dollars! They had designed it so that the bulb was integrated with a machined and anodized metal part, such that there was no easy way to just replace the bulb itself. Outrageous. I ended up getting a high-CRI LED light from a non-medical supplier, it’s been great so no regrets other than wasting my money on the Welch-Alyn one.
Well since they’re building these for the third world why not go for something more primitive, like Brunton’s auriscope, it could be as easily printed and can work with an ordinary flashlight, lamp or candle. Here is a picture of the original one.
http://otoscopy.hawkelibrary.com/album09/GS_10
I think that 3x magnification won’t always be necessary, I’m not a doctor but I expect slightly higher or lower magnifications could be used, although focal length will probably be important. To that end, I think designing multiple styles of lense holders to accept several styles of eyeglasses lense would make the otoscope easier to make in the field. it might even be possible to make a “universal” lense holder that holds most rectangle style lenses, in terms of function I don’t think it really matters if a bit of the lense overhangs the body of the device as long as there aren’t any sharp edges.
I don’t work with 3D printers but I expect some filaments have some spring to them which when combined with a metal pad should make the battery holder mostly 3D printable as well.
with a bit of 10 gauge or thicker wire I could see mushrooming an end on a small section of it, passing it through a hole on the springy bit of the battery holder then soldering a wire to the non mushroomed end, the mushrooming would prevent the contact from slipping through the hole, and the springy bit of the holder would push keep the mushroom in contact with the battery.
I wonder how well PET would work for the print, because using a plastic beverage container to make the device would be an great ability to allow for production just about anywhere, especially where there is an ocean beach.
Those are just my thoughts on posabilities, feel free to shoot them down if I’m completely off base as I wouldn’t like someone to take my opinions as fact and do something dangerous/stupid/wrong. :P