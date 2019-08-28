Keeping a cat as a pet can be rewarding, but it’s always important to consider how to handle the mess – and we’re not just talking about the tea cups pushed off tables here. To handle just this task, [Igor] decided to hook his cat litter box up to the internet of things.
Monitoring the litter box brings several useful advantages. Load cells enable the weight of the litter tray to be monitored, allowing sand levels and the weight of the cats to be checked at regular intervals. Additionally, a door sensor keeps a record of comings and goings, giving an idea of how frequently the box has been used, and whether or not it may be time for cleaning. It’s all powered by an ESP32, hooked up to the Thingspeak platform. This allows for easy graphing and analysis of the data collected from the system. The electronics is then neatly installed in an attractive two-tone 3D printed enclosure with a pleasing cat motif.
It’s a great example of using some cheap off-the-shelf parts to ease the regular tasks of daily life. Building your own gear can be beneficial too, especially when Big Litter implements DRM on their hardware.
6 thoughts on “Cat Litter Tray Joins The Internet Of Things”
I don’t understand why this is necessary. It does not make anything easier. Clean the litter box every day. No sensor is necessary. Is it really that hard to pick up your cat and step on the scale? Interact with your cat, instead of figuring out ways to avoid interacting with your cat. Why did you get a cat, anyway?
Add an RFID collar and this may have applications for shelters, etc…
… why are you even on this website?
But to answer your question with a hypothetical scenario: maybe the cat is using the litterbox way too often each day while you’re out at work. You’d never know otherwise, but with this setup you now know that your cat needs a trip to the vet.
Because we can! We geeks take pride in the devices we create, whether they’re really necessary or not!
Speaking of necessary, I don’t understand why you felt it necessary to make this post.
There are already several automated, self-cleaning litter boxes for sale, which can separate clean litter from waste and, wirelessly hooked to a router, send a text message to the cat owner every week or so when the waste drawer bag needs disposal.