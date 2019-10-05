One of the step changes in electronic construction at our level over the last ten or fifteen years has been the availability of cheap high-quality printed circuit boards. What used to cost hundreds of dollars is now essentially an impulse buy, allowing the most intricate of devices to be easily worked with. Many of us have put away our etching baths for good, often with a sigh of relief.
We’re pleased that [Riyas] hasn’t though, because they’ve etched an STM32 dev board that if we didn’t know otherwise we’d swear had been produced professionally. It sports a 176-pin variant of an STM32F4 on a single-sided board, seemingly without the annoying extra copper or lack-of-copper that we remember from home etching. We applaud the etching skill that went into it, and we’ll ignore the one or two boards that didn’t go entirely to plan. A coat of green solder mask and some tinning, and it looks for all the world as though it might have emerged from a commercial plant. All the board files are available to download along with firmware samples should you wish to try making one yourself, though we won’t blame you for ordering it from a board house instead.
5 thoughts on “This Home-Etched ARM Dev Board Is A Work Of Art”
I clicked through to the actual article, and if that came from a professional fab house, heads would roll. It’s still better than what I could make at home, admittedly.
Okay, it is indeed a nice etched board. And having etched more then a few boards myself over the past decades I’m aware of the possible problems. The statement: “that if we didn’t know otherwise we’d swear had been produced professionally” did make me giggle a bit at first. But then I started to think and considering the pitch involved this is indeed a very nice etching job and doing this at home isn’t that easy. So a job well done. Regarding the green soldermask, I wonder if it’s really worth the trouble. Sure, it results in a green PCB but it doesn’t make it look that much better and I wonder if it really helps for soldering. Personally I would cover the whole PCB in a thing layer of tin, some flux, a large iron and solderwick that has soaked up some tin. That works surprisingly well and may even fix small etching problems, although the PCB mentioned here doesn’t really need that. An etching job well done!
This may be the best homemade circuit board I’ve ever seen. Was the board resist supplied on the board or sprayed on? What was the etching solution? What was used for the negative, was it plotted on film as a direct transparency or photo?
I’ve done a bunch of kitchen table prototype circuit boards and I’m not sure if I would even try this. Good job.
a good tip when printing on film is to make 3-4 copies. stack, align and fixate the films. make sure toner is closest to the pcb. this method makes the uv exposure part prone to less fails and not so sensitive to over exposure. also small print errors with missing toner is neglected.
6/6 is certainly possible with UV, and even Press’n’peel. But what lets all DIY etched boards down is lack of plated through-holes (rivets work, but are expensive and a pain for doing 100+). And considering a board this size can be had for $5 (for 5 quantity) I’m surprised people still make their own boards for anything other than unusually large ones.