We’ve all been there. You find that cool cat model on Thingiverse — we won’t judge. You download the STL, all ready to watch the magic of having it materialize on your print bed. But the slicer complains it isn’t manifold or watertight or something like that. What a let down. Part of this is due to shortcomings in the STL file format. There’s a newer format available, 3MF, and Josef Prusa and Jakub Kočí would like you to start using it.
STL — short for stereolithography — is a simple format that just holds a bunch of triangles. If you need any information about the part — like colors or materials. Worse still, as in our hypothetical example, there are no definition about how the triangles relate so you can create “bad” STL files. Even properly formed files can be tough to work with. You might scale for inches and the file is set for millimeters, for example.
Turns out 3MF is actually a ZIP archive and it can contain lots of information. The file can contain one or more models, colors, slicing data, copyrights, images, and lots more. The ZIP file is often shorter, too because of the compression. The big deal, though, is that the file format won’t allow nonmanifest models and removes ambiguity so that everything nicely prints. If your slicer stores data into the file — as the Prusa one does — other people using the same software can grab your settings, too.
The format isn’t really that new — it appeared around 2015 — but it hasn’t seen widespread adoption yet. Prusa encourages you to upload models in 3MF even if you also add an STL copy for people who haven’t made the switch yet.
So will you start using 3MF? Or are you already? The file format is open, they say. So if your favorite tool doesn’t like 3MF, you could always add support for it yourself.
11 thoughts on “Josef Prusa Wants You To Change File Formats”
Another format, another day.
“There are now 15 competing standards”
Maybe the next one will cover everybody’s use cases…
Prusa continues to lead the consumer 3d market — This is really overdue. Thank you Josef
ZIP format is lazy. If you are going to make a new format, why not at least use the latest compression with an old container format? .tar.xz would have been a much better choice.
Calm down Satan, can see ppl out there with 8 bit printer controllers watching their kids go from kindergarten to college while they wait for fancy smancy formats to decompress.
tar.xz would be a bad choice for this use case as it does not allow access to individual files. If you want just the file at the end of the archive, you have to decompress everything.
Recent versions of the ZIP file format support LZMA compression.
LZMA compression in a ZIP container isn’t good choice either. LZMA is really slow to compress, so it’s not a good idea to use it every time you hit Ctrl-S.
just upload step files, drives me nuts getting a STL
So if it’s a zip file doesn’t it just contain some sort of mesh file anyway? Isn’t it just more ways for a file to get loaded up with crap?
I have to admit with a bit of shame, my very first venture into 3d printing and model making was with microsofts “3d builder” (free as in beer, but win10 only)
3mf is its default file format. I was always disappointed in the results of converting it to STL and losing most all of the texture and all the color info. Even now with better tools 3mf is my “master” storage format and any subset format needed is generated out of that.
Did you even proofread this at all?