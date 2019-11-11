We’re not sure what to call this one. Is it a circuit sculpture? Sort of, but it moves, so perhaps it’s a kinetic circuit sculpture. Creator [Tomohiro Tsuchita] calls it “something beautiful but totally useless,” which we find a tad harsh. But whatever you call it, we think this mechanical seven-segment display is really, really cool.
Before anyone gets to thinking that this is something like the other mechanical seven-segment displays we’ve seen lately, think again. This one is not addressable; it simply goes through the ten digits in order. So you won’t be building a clock from it, although we suppose the mechanism could be modified to allow that. Then again, looking at that drive train of laser-cut acrylic cams, maybe not. Each segment has its own cam with lobes or valleys for each segment. A cam follower lowers and raises the segments as the cams rotate on a common shaft. A full-rotation servo powers the display under the control of a Micro:bit; the microcontroller is overkill for now but will be used in version two, which will allow the speed to change in response to sensors.
Watching this display change at its stately pace is strangely soothing. We love the look of this, but then again, we’re partial to objets d’art-circuit. After all, we ran a circuit sculpture contest earlier in the year, and just wrapped up a Hack Chat dedicated to the subject.
7 thoughts on “Mechanical Seven-Segment Display Mixes Art With Hacking”
This could very well make a cool clock.
Clocks only count sequentially in one direction, so having 4 of these with a sensor on each to know when a digit is shown so it will pause until the next hour or minute would work well I think.
With the limit switches rigged up right, you’d just have to pulse 1 output in minutes, the rest of the digits can be activated by the previous digit a bit like a mechanical casette tape counter.
This was a lot more fun that I expected. Don’t dismiss it without watching the video.
Making it in to a clock would be trivial, it would just need a 0 to 5 version and a _1 to 12 version. These could be mechanically linked, but the animation would probably be neater with two more motors.
The joys of cam driven mechanisms. So many complex motions are possible with elegantly simple machinery. (Me being old enough to have worked with B&S screw machines and learned to lay out the cams in school, but not old enough to have actually cut cams for them)
I’m not quite sure why you would call it ‘circuit’ anything. ‘Automaton’ could make sense — those pretty much always used the same mechanisms (and it just kinda looks like one while it moves). “Digital automaton” would be ironic and accurate too, since, you know, it’s an automaton of a digit!
I thought from the screenshot it was filling with mercury – i.e. syringes at the bottom pushed up by the cams, to fill/drain the parts of the digit as needed.
Still, very awesome, and a whole lot less poisonous. (as long as you don’t breath in the fumes while laser cutting!)
Now _that_ would be cool. Made as completely sealed glass parts it wouldn’t even be all that dangerous. Raising and lowering reservoirs behind the digits would suffice to move the mercury around.
Or, how about a phosphorescent liquid which was “charged” in a box out the back and then moved to the digits by the same scheme.
(Though I am maybe more relaxed about mercury than many, I had some to play with as a kid, and used Hounsfield Tensometers a fair bit at university). I used to have a pint bottle, but I think I gave it to the Tensometer technician when I left.
Sweet