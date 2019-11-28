When fiddling around with old computers, you can occasionally find yourself in a sticky situation. What may be a simple task with today’s hardware and software can be nearly impossible given the limited resources available to machines with 20 or 30 years on the clock. That’s where [bison] recently found himself when he needed to configure a device over serial, but didn’t have any way of installing the appropriate terminal emulator on his Fujitsu Lifebook C34S.
His solution, since he had Python 2.6 installed on the Debian 6 machine, was to write his own minimal serial terminal emulator. He intended for the code to be as terse as possible so it could be quickly typed in, should anyone else ever find themselves in need of talking to a serial device on Linux but can’t get
screen or
minicom installed.
The code is very simple, and even if you never find yourself needing to fire up an impromptu terminal, it offers an interesting example of how straightforward serial communications really are. The code opens up the
/dev/ttyS0 device for reading, and after appending the appropriate return character, pushes the user’s keyboard input into it. Keep looping around, and you’ve got yourself an interactive terminal.
With this program written, [bison] was able to connect the 266 MHz C34S to his Retro WiFi SI, a modem adapter that bridges the gap between a vintage computer and modern wireless network. Gadgets like these allow you to browse BBSes as the creator intended, and can be fashioned with nothing more exotic than an ESP8266 running some open source code.
9 thoughts on “A Python Serial Terminal To Get You Out Of A Jam”
so one can get debian 6 on a lifebook but had to type in a serial terminal
“””(((…))) but can’t get screen (((…))) installed.”””
Why?
Or…
IMPOSSIBLE!
There has to be a way!
–> http://archive.debian.org/debian/dists/
So, it’s:
“cat /dev/ttyS0 &; cat > /dev/ttyS0”
But then with a lot more code?
Dumb question, but should that work on android? not sure what the devices are for the dev mode USB link or the JTAG type serial header though.
Hah, I was trying to think up some solution using netcat.
I don’t get it. Is the alternate title of this article “Person discovers serial port on old computer”?
The follow up article will be “Person discovers parallel port on computer”?
Followed by archeological excavation of “laplink” :-)
I still have a “PLIP” (LapLink(?)) cable!
But forgot whether it was PLIP4 or PLIP8… :-(
…need to check that someday.
Maybe I should send it to a computer museum?
Nah!
I still have some oldtimers with parports!
Just for fun!
Ok… If I find a double (I’m camera shy!), the “guy rediscovers IP over parport” article can be made… :-P
As mentioned above, there are multiple possible solutions for Debian…
1. screen (screen /dev/)
2. Minicom (an open source terminal emulator similar to the old MS-DOS “Telix” program)
3. kermit and/or wermit
4. Good old ‘cu’
5. putty
6. Good old ‘tip’
To make matters worse, the code above appears to be line-oriented on the host->serial side while character oriented on the serial->host side and uses two processes to do what should be done with a simple use of select() in a loop.