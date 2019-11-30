Using SPICE to simulate an electrical circuit is a common enough practice in engineering that “SPICEing a circuit” is a perfectly valid phrase in the lexicon. SPICE as a software tool has been around since the 70s, and its open source nature means there are more SPICE tools around now to count. It also means it is straightforward enough to use with other software as well, like integrating LTspice with Python for some interesting signal processing circuit simulation.
[Michael]’s latest project involves simulating filters in LTspice (a SPICE derivative) and then using Python/NumPy to both provide the input signal for the filter and process the output data from it. Basically, it allows you to “plug in” a graphical analog circuit of any design into a Python script and manipulate it easily, in any way needed. SPICE programs aren’t without their clumsiness, and being able to write your own tools for manipulating circuits is a powerful tool.
This project is definitely worth a look if you have any interest in signal processing (digital or analog) or even if you have never heard of SPICE before and want an easier way of simulating a circuit before prototyping one on a breadboard.
2 thoughts on “Circuit Simulation In Python”
The problem with LTspice is its license is tied to non-commercial use.
A free alternative to LTspice is QUCS.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quite_Universal_Circuit_Simulator
QUCS has some extra features, including a lot of RF tools, and can also run Octave scripts natively (Octave is the free alternative to Matlab).
Both LTspice and QUCS are using the same SPICE engine, so they are compatible in parts libraries and simulation models, just that the IDE/GUI/tools are slightly different.
LTspice has more comfort but less freedom.
QUCS might seem cumbersome at first, but is free for all and has more RF goodies.
Both LTspice and QUCS are great tools for simulating electronic circuits, use them both.
:o)
LTspice and Qucs do not use the same engine.
LTspice uses a modified version of berkely SPICE3 that is optimized for dealing with the transients found in switchmode power supplies, and as a consequence it is missing some spice3 circuit models.
Qucs uses qucsator which is incompatible with many of the models from SPICE3, but supports rf/digital work you mentioned.
There is however a fork of QUCS called Qucs-S which can run any SPICE you have access too (ngspice, etc). As far as I know it is not possible to use the modified version of SPICE3 that comes with LTspice outside of LTspice, but in principal you could export the netlists from Qucs-S into LTspice as long as you don’t use any models that are unsupported by LTspice.
I personally use Qucs since I usually do rf work, but for switchmode work it is hard to beat LTspice. Outside of those use cases I would recommend Qucs-S