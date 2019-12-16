Prusa Dares You To Break Their Latest Printer

Two months after its surprise reveal at the 2019 East Coast RepRap Festival, the Prusa Mini has started shipping out to the first wave of early adopters. True to form, with the hardware now officially released to the public, the company has begun the process of releasing the design as open source. In their GitHub repository, owners can already find the KiCad files for the new “Buddy” control board and STLs for the machine’s printable parts.
But even so, not everyone feels that Prusa Research has made the Mini as “open” as its predecessors. Some concerned owners have pointed out that according to the documentation for the Buddy board, they’ll need to physically snap off a section of the PCB so they can flash custom firmware images via Device Firmware Upgrade (DFU) mode. Once this piece of the board has been broken off, which the documentation refers to as the Appendix, Prusa Research will no longer honor any warranty claims for the electronic components of the printer.
For the hardcore tinkerers out there, this news may come as something of a shock. Previous Prusa printers have enjoyed a fairly active firmware development community, and indeed, features that started out as user-developed modifications eventually made their way into the official upstream firmware. What’s more, certain hardware modifications require firmware tweaks to complete.
Prusa Research explains their stance by saying that there’s no way the company can verify the safety of community developed firmware builds. If thermal runaway protections have been disabled or otherwise compromised, the results could be disastrous. We’ve already seen it happen with other printers, so it’s hard to fault them for being cautious here. The company is also quick to point out that the installation of an unofficial firmware has always invalidated the printer’s warranty; physically breaking the board on the Mini is simply meant as a way to ensure the user understands they’re about to leave the beaten path.
How much support is a manufacturer obligated to provide to a user who’s modified their hardware? It’s of course an issue we’ve covered many times before. But here the situation is rather unique, as the user is being told they have to literally break a piece off of their device to unlock certain advanced functionality. If Prusa wanted to prevent users from running alternate firmware entirely they could have done so (or at least tried to), but instead they’ve created a scenario that forces the prospective tinkerer to either back down or fully commit.
So how did Prusa integrate this unusual feature into their brand new 32-bit control board? Perhaps more importantly, how is this going to impact those who want to hack their printers? Let’s find out.
A Tale of Two Grounds
Looking at pictures of the assembled Buddy board, it’s not immediately obvious how the so-called Appendix works. It’s just a small piece of the PCB with no components on either side, there aren’t even any obvious traces running through it. But with a quick look at those aforementioned KiCad design files, we can put the pieces together.
As we can see, there’s a trace on one of the internal copper layers that loops through the Appendix. One side is connected to ground, and the other to the BOOT0 pin on the STM32F407VGT6 MCU. Consulting the datasheet for the chip, we can see that holding BOOT0 low like this disables DFU mode. So that explains why it has to go.
But the documentation says that to enable DFU mode you need to bring the BOOT0 pin high, and breaking the Appendix only leaves it floating. That’s where the second trace comes in. This one runs from BOOT0 to the center pin of a nearby three pin header. With pins for ground and 3.3 V on either side, a jumper can be used to switch BOOT0 between low and high. The Appendix is essentially a “safety” that prevents this jumper from having any effect.
The attentive reader may be wondering what would happen if you moved the jumper over to 3.3 V with the Appendix intact. It looks like Prusa considered this possibility, as the circuit diagram actually shows a 4.7K resistor between the header and BOOT0 pin to avoid a dead short.
Prusa Developer Program
While we’re certainly approaching the point where the average 3D printer owner is no different than the sort of person who owns a drill press or a table saw, a good chunk of them still spend as much time tweaking and modifying their machine as they do actually printing with it. So it’s little surprise that the possibility of firmware hacking being off the table has lead to some backlash.
But if there’s anyone who understands the desire to hack, modify, and improve 3D printers, it’s Josef Průša. The very real dangers of unchecked firmware modification forced him to act, as much to protect his customers as his brand, but he’s made it clear that the intent was never to block the more technically inclined users from getting their hands dirty.
In a recent blog post, Josef explained the company’s plan to introduce a “Developer Program” that is aimed specifically at those who want to get involved in unofficial firmware development:
Also, we plan to launch a community developer program in the upcoming months. You’ll get extra resources from us and in case you break something during development, you will get new parts (no matter whether you broke the “appendix” on the mainboard). We’ll publish more information soon, so stay tuned!
Such a program sounds like it would address essentially all of the concerns currently being voiced by users, though undoubtedly some will resent needing to register themselves as “developers” if all they want to do is modify a few lines of code in their printer’s firmware. It’s also unclear if a cost will be associated with this program, but it’s somewhat difficult to believe that the company will completely foot the bill for expanded customer support and access to replacement parts.
The End-Hacker License Agreement
Hacker-friendly companies like Prusa Research are in a difficult position. On one hand, they don’t want to do anything that prevents more technical users from modifying their products. But at the same time, it’s unreasonable to expect a manufacturer to replace hardware that was damaged while the user was performing unsanctioned modifications. As hackers, we need to acknowledge that there’s a certain level of personal responsibility that comes with the territory.
At the end of the day, the introduction of the Appendix should be seen as a net positive for the hacking community. It provides a clear line in the sand for anyone who wants to explore their hardware, and ensures both parties clearly understand the paradigm shift that happens when the user decides to take matters into their own hands. The fact that it even exists shows the hardware was not designed to restrict the user’s rights, but rather to acknowledge and respect them.
With any luck, the next time a manufacturer does something like this they’ll put “REMOVE BEFORE HACK” right on the silkscreen.
24 thoughts on “Prusa Dares You To Break Their Latest Printer”
I don’t understand the uproar, this is a warranty and safety issue, not an open source problem.
YUP, i wonder if they ever plan to reach some sort of UL type of certification.
I agree, totally normal for a company and in fact pretty clever I believe
Argh, mods, I accidentally hover-cliked ‘report post’ on this, please don’t ding him for it!
rather pointless when there is an SWD connector on the board ….
There’s 3 levels of protection, you can (and have to) go from level 1 to level 0 but it requires a mass erase, you’d lose whatever key that was in there, and I guess Prusa can check for that easily if the MCU still works. (simply check if it accepts an officially signed firmware, or they probably have a dedicated way to do it quickly already)
It’s hard to tell if there’s an exploit that allows you to read out the flash (and thus, read out the key) even though protection level 1 is on. The last time I did something like that, I had a custom Pebble watch face dump hex codes onto the screen and you had to video record the screen. This new PCB has some attack vectors like gcode files, the ethernet interface, and optional WiFi. Maybe they left an unbounded strcpy in there or something?
Wait a few months and the clones will be out with bootloader always available. Swap it out with a clone, start a fire, put the old board back in, return under warranty.
Or buy the OpenWRT equivalent of a 3D printer.
+1 this.
Has anyone posted a review of the Prusa mini yet? Given the history of producing decent printers, I’m guessing this one is going to be no exception, but it would still be nice to hear a few other opinions before pulling the trigger and ordering one.
Neat. I always thought that dedicated BOOT0 pin was sort of annoying; it’s cool to see a use for it.
But one of my favorite improvements to the new STM32G0 line is still that they made it an “opt-in” feature on one of the pins. It’s amazing how often STM32 design troubleshooting boils down to asking, “how is the BOOT0 pin connected?”
The problem is that there are consumer protections in America which prevent nasty behavior like this. If I flash my firmware, and the ball-bearings go bad – Josef Prusa still has to honor his warranty and replace those bearings. If I flash the firmware and say – the heater _does_ malfunction, but then some other component on the board goes bad, like the ADC on the microcontroller, that’s garbage.
There’s no state in which you can put firmware that should damage components on the board. It’s a garbage excuse. Voiding the entire warranty for the machine like this is actually not legal in practice. At least in America.
Now, the way you _can_ damage a board, is by fiddling with it in the physical space. Inverted power input, wrong components, etc. Really the only thing that flashing firmware can do to these machines is keep the heater on when it shouldn’t be…and ram axis to their limits, which typically doesn’t harm anything. So why? Why disallow people from flashing the software? Why is that such an egregious offense that it requires voiding the warranty?
As a sweeping generalisation, people are stupid and dishonest.
Prior to this, some person that broke something could attempt to claim warranty.
Now, they break something electrical , they can’t
Suggest you read the T&C regarding the mechanical parts
They’re still covered!
“Prior to this, some person that broke something could attempt to claim warranty.
Now, they break something electrical , they can’t”
In the US, they still can make a warranty claim and Prusa needs to prove whatever that person did was directly responsible for what broke.
What written in the T&Cs is irrelevant. Having a broken PCB “appendix” instead of a tamper sticker is irrelevant. Consumer rights are protected by federal law to prevent this kind of thing.
I’m not an expert on this but I’ve done a decent amount of reading on the subject. Please correct me if I’m wrong. I think you’re confusing the right to repair with warranty coverage. https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0252-warranties Seems to state that you are at the mercy of whatever the manufacturer warranty states, if they have one at all. This could also be supplemented by a state level implied warranty. So unless you MUST break the appendix to fix your machine then you you’d probably have to prove your case, and not vice versa.
I guess if you switch off the fans and set the heating to permanent on you can start a nice fire. Simce the machine is internet connected you could do this remotely given there is a malicious/buggy firmware flashed
Fire hazard i think. Somebody mentioned there is a SWD connector on the board. If so, it is possible to reflash without breaking the “fuse”. You just need “specialized” equipment.
Looks like they want to deter the kind of people that watches youtube video how to flash whatever “better” firmware downloaded who knows where knowing very little what they are doing and than be left with a printer in unknown dangerous state.
The reflash would be safe if and only if some kind of physical thermal fuse is present, which is not. All safety mechanisms of this kind of a printer are firmware based.
I still may be completely wrong, but looks like they try to deter mainly people, who don’t know what they are doing with “Beware, this is VERY dangerous” sort of “sign”. I thinks (just my guess) if the bearing or something similar goes bad, they will not ask about the Appendix, but if you will claim, that your extruder into molten blob by itself, they very well can ask about that.
they don’t void the warranty on everything just the electronic component so i guess just the board everything else should be fine. also i have a very hard time to believe this would be illegal in the US since almost all consumer electronic come with similar safeguards. if you dismantle some electronics you will notice that there is almost always a “warranty void if removed” sticker exactly on the thing you need to open to access the inside or in some case like in phones you have some moisture indicators so they can void your warranty because you got it wet/dropped it in water.
i really don’t see the difference here and if the developer program is any good that will be a non issue anyway.
“there is almost always a “warranty void if removed” sticker”
Those stickers carry no legal weight in the face of Magnuson-Moss.
It’s enough to stop a lot of people from tinkering, but it makes no difference to the legal responsibilities of the manufacturer.
The FTC has said those stickers aren’t legal
I find it somewhat ironic that the burnt Anet A8 was linked to as an example of a disastrous user modification when the fault was with the original “as shipped” software configuration which was subsequently corrected by a user modification of the configuration.
that doesn’t make a lot of sense. if the user “corrected” the problem then why did the machine burn?
Others were fixed after the picture got around.
it didnt. the original firmware had no thermal runaway protection. the modded firmware did.
I like this solution as a whole. If we see a charred garage and a charred printer and a charred board with the tab still in tact it is a different conversation than if we see the charred board without the appendix. Many failures are tried in the press long before a court can review it. Prusa enables and encourages the hacks, but has found a way to win the press trial, so they can stay in business making great open source stuff.
Liability is real when you make something open source that has a heater attached. Insurance fraud is easy, but if you have to have a bit more technical expertise to turn your printer into a golden ticket out of a dumb mortgage, then it just has to be harder than the next available option for Prusa insurance to not have to buy houses.
I see it as similar to the sort of nod to the community that Rigol gives us with unlockable features that you buy, but have well documented hacks that they are not fixing. They are not the same, for sure, but a welcome mat outside the door to the hard work of engineers gives us an inviting place to call home.