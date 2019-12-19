[Discreet Electronics Guy] sends in his very pocket sized boom box.
One thing we love about [Discreet Electronics Guy]’s projects is how they really showcase that a cool hack is possible without access to 3D printers, overnight PCB services, and other luxuries. Everything in this board is hand made by electronics standards. The board is etched, the vias are wires, and even the case seems to be a modified plastic mint container.
The boombox itself uses an ATiny85 at its core which plays .wav files from an SD card. This is routed through an audio amp which powers two small speakers. We love the volume knob being a board mount potentiometer. The device even features its own small LiON battery pack. If you don’t want to enjoy the deep sound of the two small speakers there’s a headphone jack.
He’s got a great write-up on the circuit design on his website and you can see a video of him presenting the project here or after the break.
One thought on “A Box With A Pocket Sized Boom”
Heh, one of my early projects went in a tic-tac box. It was a 27mhz RC receiver… Now back then, “regular” RC gear was twice that size and weight, 4x the relative price of todays kit at least, and sub-mini was double the price again, and micro double that (And todays gear is pretty much the size of the old micro). I was tryna do the “parkflyer” before it was cool thing on pocket money. Seemed to work, but never actually flew it, model was an adapted vintage free flight at half size, where the original had been used for RC at full size (It was a magazine plan, not one I’d done the scaling down of) Anyway, free flight test with 30 secs of fuel and 6 oz ballast saw it climbing like the proverbial “home sick angel” and despite it being trimmed to circle, nearly lost it, chasing it a few fields over… It seemed I’d be out of range vertically real quick… never got hold of the next motor size down to tame it, didn’t have enough channels for throttle.
Anyway, they work well for small stuff… another box I used a lot back in the day was a plastic one for bicycle tire repair kits. The local equivalent of a dollar store had them dirt cheap and I bought 3 or 4 just for the boxes.