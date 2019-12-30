Chances are pretty good that you have at least one digital image sensor somewhere close to you at this moment, likely within arm’s reach. The ubiquity of digital cameras is due to how cheap these sensors have become, and how easy they are to integrate into all sorts of devices. So why in the world would someone want to build an image sensor from discrete parts that’s 12,000 times worse than the average smartphone camera? Because, why not?
[Sean Hodgins] originally started this project as a digital pinhole camera, which is why it was called “digiObscura.” The idea was to build a 32×32 array of photosensors and focus light on it using only a pinhole, but that proved optically difficult as the small aperture greatly reduced the amount of light striking the array. The sensor, though, is where the interesting stuff is. [Sean] soldered 1,024 ALS-PT19 surface-mount phototransistors to the custom PCB along with two 32-bit analog multiplexers. The multiplexers are driven by a microcontroller to select each pixel in turn, one row and one column at a time. It takes a full five seconds to scan the array, so taking a picture hearkens back to the long exposures common in the early days of photography. And sure, it’s only a 1-kilopixel image, but it works.
[Sean] has had this project cooking for a while – in fact, the multiplexers he used for the camera came up as a separate project back in 2018. We’re glad to see that he got the rest built, even with the recycled lens he used. One wonders how a 3D-printed lens would work in front of that sensor.
6 thoughts on “Image Sensor From Discrete Parts Delivers Glorious 1-Kilopixel Images”
I have always wanted to do this, even made up some designs. I’m glad someone followed through and made such a thing, I love it.
Amazing project! Reminds me that I should continue working on my own scanning camera made from a linear CCD…
Would it help here to use multiple ADCs so multiple pixels could be read at the same time?
I hope he has a PnP machine :P
Here is the “PnP” action at 2:20 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaXweP73NT4
at least, he has a steady hand ;P
Could that be a cheap way to make a UV camera?
Depending on whether you are trying to sense UV that can pass through an LCD screen, would it help to have a selectively masked lens and fewer receptor pixels? A bit like a resin 3D printer. Scan the pixel mask across the front of the camera and map the sensor readings at the rear to produce the image.