Tool Writes Your PWM Code For You

The good thing about computers is they do your work for you, right? If you are a programmer, that doesn’t always seem to be a true statement. [Runtimemicro] has the answer, at least if you are writing PWM code for the Arduino. Their free application lets you set a few parameters, visually see the results, and then generates code for you. You can see a video of the tool in operation, below.
According to their site, the tool works for timers 1 through 5 on an Arduino Nano, Uno, or Mega2560. The app appears to work on Windows, but it doesn’t look like it would have any trouble running under Wine on other platforms.
There are only a few inputs: the clock speed, which timer you want to use, and the mode. You also have to specify the frequency in Hz or the period in milliseconds. You can also select a few options, including if you want interrupt code generated.
Once the timer shows up in the graphical display, you can adjust some sliders to get the exact PWM duty cycle you want. Of course, you can also skip the PWM code and just use the timer interrupts for timing.
It isn’t that the timer code or PWM isn’t workable without a tool. But then again, you don’t really need an assembler or a compiler — it just makes things easier. There are a few nuances, though. If you want to dig through the generated code, you might find [Jack’s] video interesting.
Doesn’t this defeat the purpose of Arduino. Not saying it isn’t useful, but I thought the purpose of the Arduino was to learn how to code.
“Learn how to code”? That’s Stack Overflow.
Touche
gee I cannot agree more with you … although it is upmost wrong place to learn to code :)
Not for some folk’s needs. I’ve used arduinos in many projects and have next to no interest in learning to code if there’s an existing codebase or tool that let’s ke avoid it.
It’s a rapid blinky light deployment system, now there are cheats, you can proudly call yourself a full stack blinky light deployment engineer if you can do it without.
Nice. This needs to be a web app., though, IMHO, to make it cross-platform compatible. Or an IDE plugin.
Very Nice! I love tools this sort of tools.
Does anyone know which library/framework allows you to make such interface? Qt?
Or can someone recommend one?
Sure there is Java or C#, but it seems like a I need a huge framework just to have a window with 2 buttons to push..