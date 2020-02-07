Hackaday Podcast 053: 1-Bit Computer Is A Family Affair, This Displays Is Actually Fabulous, And This Hoverboard Is A Drill Press

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams navigate the crowded streets of the hackersphere for the most interesting hardware projects seen in the past week. Forget flip-dot displays, you need to build yourself a sequin display that uses a robot finger and sequin-covered fabric to send a message. You can do a lot (and learn a lot) with a 1-bit computer called the WDR-1. It’s never been easier to turn a USB port into an embedded systems dev kit by using these FTDI and Bluepill tricks. And there’s a Soyuz hardware teardown you don’t want to miss.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 053 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Flashing Light Prize and Sprite’s entry video
- Hackaday Belgrade conference is May 9th
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Unique Clock Finally Unites Hackers And Sequins
- About H-bots: Hackaday’s Own Josh Vasquez breaks it down.
- What Everyone Else Did With Eight Bits, The Germans Did With Only One
- Hoverboard Grows Up, Becomes Magnetic Drill Press
- The Cult Of Really Low-Power Circuits: Scrounging, Sipping, And Seeing Power
- Soviet Soyuz Clock Teardown
- Slice Through Your Problems With A Shukran
- GitHub – jeanthom/DirtyJTAG: JTAG adapter firmware for STM32F1
- UrJTAG – Universal JTAG library, server and tools
- GitHub – zoobab/versaloon: JTAG Versaloon firmware for the STM32 Bluepill board
- GitHub – satoshinm/pill_serial: Triple USB-to-serial adapter firmware for flashing onto an STM32F103C8T6 “blue pill” minimum development board ⛺
- GitHub – ivpri/mecrisp_pillserial: Two/three USB-to-serial bridges with build in Forth for STM32F103
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: