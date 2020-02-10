Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Coronavirus Supply Chain Exposure?

In whichever hemisphere you dwell, winter is the time of year when viruses come into their own. Cold weather forces people indoors, crowding them together in buildings and creating a perfect breeding ground for all sorts of viruses. Everything from the common cold to influenza spread quickly during the cold months, spreading misery and debilitation far and wide.
In addition to the usual cocktail of bugs making their annual appearance, this year a new virus appeared. Novel coronavirus 2019, or 2019-nCoV, cropped up first in the city of Wuhan in east-central China. From a family of viruses known to cause everything from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in humans, 2019-nCoV tends toward the more virulent side of the spectrum, causing 600 deaths out of 28,000 infections reported so far, according to official numbers at the time of this writing.
(For scale: the influenzas hit tens of millions of people, resulting in around four million severe illnesses and 500,000 deaths per season, worldwide.)
With China’s unique position in the global economy, 2019-nCoV has the potential to seriously disrupt manufacturing. It may seem crass to worry about something as trivial as this when people are suffering, and of course our hearts go out to the people who are directly affected by this virus and its aftermath. But just like businesses have plans for contingencies such as this, so too should the hacking community know what impact something like 2019-nCoV will have on supply chains that we’ve come to depend on.
Unhappy New Year
The 2019-nCoV outbreak could not have come at a worse time in China’s calendar. Although there is some dispute about whether the virus really first appeared at the end of December or if it cropped up earlier in the month, it’s the fact that it bumped into the annual Chinese lunar new year holiday that counts. And the cultural elements surrounding this time of year are key to understanding what effect the outbreak will have on supply chains, and the degree to which the hacker community will be impacted.
The Chinese New Year starts on the day of the new moon that occurs between January 21 and February 20; this year the holiday began on January 25. It kicks off the Spring Festival, with most people getting a full week off from work to visit relatives and celebrate. The resulting travel period dwarfs every other periodic human migration, with up to 385,000,000 people on the move, mostly on the country’s extensive rail system. The travel season generally starts two weeks before the lunar new year and lasts for about 40 days.
Since much of the Chinese labor force is made up of workers who come from rural areas to large cities where jobs are more readily available, the annual New Year migration is mostly in the opposite direction – from the cities to the countryside. Aside from travel headaches, the lunar new year holiday doesn’t cause much disruption in a normal year because everyone has more or less the same time off from work. Factories traditionally shut down for the week, markets like those in Shenzhen board up, and business returns to normal after everyone returns to work well-fed and rested. This year, though, is anything but normal.
In response to the increasing death toll of the novel virus, Chinese officials imposed a de facto quarantine on Wuhan, the city at its epicenter, by cutting all rail and air service to the city of 11 million on January 23. Other cities followed with equally draconian lockdowns until eventually more than 50 million people were isolated. The lunar new year festivities were officially extended by three days, and things were supposed to get back to normal work-wise by February 3, but many factories are still shut down. This is partly due to the continuing increase in new cases of the infection, but also due to travel restrictions keeping workers who made it out of the cities before the quarantine from returning.
Your Turn
With businesses understaffed, there’s a good chance that the normal Chinese New Year supply chain disruptions will not only continue well past the end of the holiday, but possibly worsen. The financial news is filled with stories of potential disaster for manufacturers like Apple, who have outstanding orders for 45 million AirPods with Chinese contract manufacturers. Similar tales of financial woe abound for every industry whose supply chain passes through China, from automobiles to pharmaceuticals.
But what impact will any of this have on us? The hacking community’s slice of the global market from electronics may be small compared to the needs of an Apple or a Foxconn, but we source a lot of stuff from the currently shuttered markets of Shenzhen. Lots of those modules and boards we so love to include in our projects come from China. What happens if nobody shows up to work, either by necessity or by choice, to fulfill those orders?
With all that in mind, we’d like to turn the question over to the readers. Have you noticed any problems getting parts and supplies from China since the start of the coronavirus outbreak? Any delays in fulfilling or shipping orders? Have any suppliers contacted you to warn you of possible disruptions? What about those of you who place larger orders, perhaps as part of your jobs? Are your companies giving you any guidance on supply chain disruptions? We’d also love to hear from our friends in China, both to wish them well and for a boots-on-the-ground report. Please sound off in the comments below, with all due respect and sensitivity for the seriousness of the situation.
I have several small production batches (PCBA, machining…) that were about to be finished before CNY which are now blocked, likely until the end of the month.
My logistics center isn’t opened, my flight to HK to visit my partners is canceled… so yeah I’d say I’m quite impacted :)
I received this from DF Robot:
Notice about Coronavirus from DFRobot
Dear Sir / Madam,
Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, DFRobot (the Company) has been closely monitoring potential risks so as to take clients’ health as the top priority. This notice provides you with information about the Wuhan coronavirus infection that concerns the Company and clients.
1. The Company’s business are now operated in two entities based in Shanghai, the headquarter, and the factory and warehouse in Chengdu, Sichuan. Both entities are located more than 600 km from Wuhan. More importantly, none of our products is manufactured nor shipped from Wuhan.
2.
The company has been following instructions from the Chinese government to postpone the Spring Festival holiday to Feb. 9th, 2020 if not any further postpone. But, we believe most of our services should be provided as usual since then.
3. For overseas shipment, however, the Chengdu factory is seeking advice from the local authority on whether it is possible to start shipping good to overseas customers on Feb. 10th, 2020. Once any further information was available, we will inform you as soon as possible. If in any case that your delivery be delayed or cancelled due to the coronavirus infection, DFRobot is ready to provide necessary documents and supports upon requests.
4. The Company also cares about the health of our employees. The management has established a system to collect health information of each employee on a daily basis. The employee who have travelled outside of Shanghai or Chengdu during the holidays is advised to work from home for a quarantine period of 14 days. By the time this notice is issued, none of our staff has been diagnosed with coronavirus or identified as suspected patients by hospitals. And we will continue to do so in the next several months.
5. We also would like your attention that there’s yet no evidence or cases to support the transmission of the novel coronavirus through packages or imported goods. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. The National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China advises that coronavirus is spread most often by respiratory droplets from one person to another, regular packages from Wuhan can be received as usual. Reference links are attached as the footnote below for your references.[1]
6. The Company will take proactive measures like ultraviolet light to ensure a safe and healthy environment of its warehouse. Disinfection work will be conducted before each delivery.
DFRobot will continue monitoring this situation and take any additional precautions, if necessary. Please be on the lookout for future communications from DFRobot regarding the situation.
Just-in-time manufacturing might be the most efficient way of doing it these days, but I’m guessing that people managing factories all over the world are now wishing that they had a few days worth of parts in a warehouse somewhere.
Maybe the kick in the balls that makes them figure out it’s stupid, even if the finance people game the sums to make it look worthy.
Of course everyone puts their eggs in the same basket case which is China, so despite the horror stories of having your IP stolen, your products copied, falling foul of local law, etc, companies are still more than happy to suffer the consequences of doing business with China.
Hey, no one’s going to call out China for human rights abuses, concentration camps, 1984 levels of controlling the population, whilst 70% of world manufacturing take place there.
That would be gauche at best and entirely hypocritical.
But western companies will sell ethics to the devil before they let it affect the share price – just dont let them get caught at it.
Profit is the opiate of the west. We are addicated. China is our dealer, not our friend.
The only positive which may come out of this is that it gets so bad that the Chinese people finally wake up and do what their brothers and sisters in Hong Kong are doing. Fight back against the tyranny.
Tiananmen was not a riot! Stop the lies which is the Chinese communist party.
The Chinese regime will go down in history like the Nazi’s and Stalin.
If and only if we stop given them the room to continue to set the narrative.
So as much as I feel for those suffering, I also hope we see some change in China away from the continuing trade/economic war we are fighting with them – whether you realise it or not.
I ordered a stuffed animal Jan 23th 7-10 days promised delivery, I found out later it was coming from china. Now it has been over 18 days with tracking showing it has been stuck in china since Feb 3rd, I suspect the coronavirus has caused it to be stopped in its tracks. The animal was critical for our project but not life or death. I do feel sorry for the Chinese people but suspect the government is not telling the truth on the true extent of the virus.
The USPS website now warns:
Alert: USPS will be temporarily suspending the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, effective Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area.
The whole lean manufacturing / just in time manufacturing thing means there is not much slack to absorb any sort of supply chain glitch which is one more instance of short-term profit over long term social and economic well-being…
Bring back manufacturing in Europe/US!
This is the moment to realize we are dependent on Chinese components and manufacturing, and it’s about time to bring production back home.
And Trump failed miserably to that regard…