Hackaday Podcast 057: Dismantled LCD Panels, Unexpected Dynamometer, A Flappy POV, And Dastardly Encryption

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams are onto an LCD and motors kick this week. Two different LCD screen teardowns caught our eye as one lets you stare into the void while using your iMac and the other tries to convince us to be not afraid of de-laminating the LCD stackup. On the motors front, it’s all about using magnets and coils in slightly different ways; there’s a bike generator that uses a planar alternator design, a dynamometer for testing motor power that itself is built from a motor, and a flex-PCB persistence of vision display that’s a motor/display hybrid. We round out the episode with talk of the newly revealed espionage saga that was Crypto AG, and riveting discussion of calculators, both real and virtual.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: