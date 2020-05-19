Video calls are okay. While some advocate for the benefit of body language over a standard phone call, they remain an imperfect substitute for in-person interaction. [Amos] wanted to be able to demonstrate things better when on a video chat, so devised this simple solution for when he’s working with his hands.
The hack consists of a mirror attached to a clothespeg with a flexible piece of wire. This simple device can then be clipped to the screen of a laptop, and the mirror adjusted to allow the webcam to view the user’s desk. By positioning it correctly, the user can both show their desk and their face together, in split screen. It’s a great way to explain something while giving viewers a clear shot of your face and your hands at the same time.
It’s not exactly complicated, but a nifty hack that could prove useful to anyone trying to teach without having to muck about with complicated digital handwriting setups or multiple webcams. There’s a shortage at the moment, anyway. If you’re looking for a way to chat with your less tech savvy relatives, consider repurposing an old Android tablet. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “An Easy Hack For Working With Your Hands On Video Calls”
‘not exactly complicated’ means said hack is a good hack.
Having done online teaching since the early 2000s (really), I’ll say this is a good start but you’ll soon move to a proper camera, even if it’s a $12 special taped to an old desk lamp, since the recipients will be working on various sizes of screens and you may need to go between camera/your screen/the paper/diagrams etc. very quickly.