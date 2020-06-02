Scientific calculators were invaluable to most of us through high school and college, freeing us from the yoke of using tables to calculate logarithms and trigonometric functions. Once out in the real world, it’s no longer necessary to use an education board approved device to do your maths – you can do it all on your PC instead. For those keen to do so, [AstusRush]’s latest Python work may be just the ticket!
Far exceeding the capabilities of the usual calculator apps, there’s plenty of useful features under the hood. Particularly exciting is the LaTeX display, which shows equations in textbook-quality human-readable format. There’s also a graphing suite, and capability to handle matricies and vectors. LAN chat is implemented too, useful for working in teams.
It’s a useful tool that may suit better than a full-fat MATLAB install, particularly at the low, low price of free. This is one calculator that CASIO will have to keep their nose out of!
4 thoughts on “Scientific Calculator Whipped Up In Python”
Casio will issue a take down notice if you keep saying calculator…
I’ve been looking for a calculator program that a) enters data like a calculator, and b) has all the functions of my scientific calculator.
So far, no luck…
Every time I try to do a calculation, such as multiply C by L, and then press SQRT, it throws an error because SQRT has to come *before* the number, not after. I have to manually go up and place the cursor before the number, and then go down and hit SQRT.
This is not how I’m used to entering data in my physical calculator. I could learn the new way, but switching back and forth would then be a pain. (Yes, I often use my physical calculator while designing things.)
For some reason, online calculators have a tiny abbreviated list of functions. For example, the default app in Cinnamon doesn’t have X**2, you have to type X**Y and enter 2 for the exponent. Similarly, the one on windows has X**2, but not SQRT. You have to enter X**Y and 0.5 for the exponent. My calculator keys each have 3 functions (two shift keys), plus things like INV and HYP as prefixes. You can always find the exact function you want somewhere.
This project is a good example of something that’s a non-calculator. It will plot, and will take input in a high-level language, but it doesn’t *enter* like a calculator. It’s really a computer language interpreter with plotting.
I’m still on the lookout for an actual calculator program, if anyone has any suggestions…
(As an aside, it would be interesting to have a calculator mode for electronics. The operator || (parallel to) would be useful, as would (L FREQ C) (gives frequency of L and C, in the manner of X**Y). Maybe special functions that downconvert or upconvert by a million – convert Farads to microfarads by one keystroke, then to picofarads by one more. Convert from V to dB or I to dB – that sort of thing.)
+A Lot
HP RPN calculators are probably the most faithfully replicated option. Most modern Casio and Sharp calculators allow you to construct an expression prior to evaluation, so the mode of operation you’re looking for is kind-of dying off.