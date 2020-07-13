Join us on Wednesday, July 15 at noon Pacific for the Back to Basics Hack Chat with Simplifier!
Stay in the technology business long enough and eventually you’ll have to face an uncomfortable question: “Have I built anything permanent?” Chances are good that most of us will have to answer in the negative. For all the flash and zazzle we put into our projects, and for all the craftsmanship we try to apply to our systems, all of it is built on a very fragile foundation of silicon that will be obsolete within a decade, held together by slender threads of code in a language that may or may not be in fashion in a year’s time, and doesn’t even really exist in anything more tangible than a series of magnetic domains on a hard drive somewhere.
Realizing you’ve built nothing permanent is the engineer’s equivalent of a midlife crisis, and for many of us it sets off a search for an outlet for our creativity that we can use to make things that will outlast us. One hacker, known only as “Simplifier”, turned his search for meaningful expression into a quest to make technology better by making it more accessible and understandable. His website, itself a model of simplicity, catalogs his quest for useful materials and methods and his efforts to employ them. He has built everything from homebrew vacuum tubes to DIY solar cells, with recent forays into telecom tech with his carbon rod microphone and magnetostrictive earphone.
In this Hack Chat, Simplifier will answer your questions about how turning back the technology clock can teach us about where we’re going. Join us as we explore what it takes to build the infrastructure we all take so much for granted, and find out if there’s a way to live simply while still enjoying a technologically rich life.
7 thoughts on “Back To Basics Hack Chat”
This poster would be a great addition to the subreddit r/crappydesign.
This is why I almost always try to make my projects look as good as they function, avoid depending on third-party cloud services and never use lead-free solder.
I want my great great grandchildren to still be holding on to at least some of my stuff, still working, still looking good and for them to feel way to guilty to carry through with it any time they even think of throwing it away.
If I could I would take over a Pyramid and make it my workshop leaving my descendants instructions to just leave my body at the workbench and dynamite the entrance when I pass on.
“Realizing you’ve built nothing permanent is the engineer’s equivalent of a midlife crisis, and for many of us it sets off a search for an outlet for our creativity that we can use to make things that will outlast us.”
Build Telstar, people will remember you for decades.
Wow, he does have a simple web site, HaD retro challenge has some competition.
You’re right he does. After seeing it I am disappointed it isn’t also available via Gopher. Hmm.. Gopher. Did you hear that HaD?
Nobody has built anything permanent. The difference between a creation of electrons and a creation using the rest of the particles of matter is barely significant. It’s fun to work with your hands, though. Builds character.
Is it the greatest achievement or the greatest sin? On the one hand, you break the disposables cycle you make something useful for many years, displacing many potential replacements. On the other hand, you might create something as technologically short sighted as a Trabant, with it’s durable bodyshell that can’t be recycled or burnt, causing problems to retire them in a responsible manner, much like glass fiber boat hulls in North America.